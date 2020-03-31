Durham (N.C.) Academy sophomore wing Marquise “M.J.” Rice will always remember two key aspects about NC State offering him Feb. 19.

The Wolfpack hadn’t offered any other player in the class of 2022, which Rice knew. Since that time, Arden (N.C.) Christ School sophomore power forward De’Ante Green has also been offered. The NC State offer, which came as a surprise, was also the lone offer Rice received this past season.