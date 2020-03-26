Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 26.

NC State has now offered Santa Clara transfer guard Trey Wertz; BYU, Marquette and Xavier are the latest to place a call into the Carolina native, he tells @RivalsPortal @TheWolfpacker

No. 26 has been put in its rightful place. pic.twitter.com/OMaLC5y2PU

Chris Combs’ No. 26 at The Doak. Francis and Ryan Combs were able to be there with @Elliott_Avent as it was installed. pic.twitter.com/jV4OI4dTni

NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium .

I’ve coached in every D1 stadium in NC it’s not even close Carter-Finley Rocks! I’m looking forward to being on the home side this time!! #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/1iuJKs4Qk5

Staying up during this down time. Fine tuning w/ @PackFootball QB Devin Leary ( @DevinLeary1 ) @UNDEFEATEDQBT pic.twitter.com/xqdk26BPNV

. @DevinLeary1 has always had a football in his hands. #PackPups pic.twitter.com/PoYGZ73jIH

. @BooCorrigan has helped our Pack navigate unprecedented circumstances over the past few weeks. A conversation with @JGravleySPORTS . #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/5bQlGqsifA

