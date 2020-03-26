The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Career perspective: NC State’s Markell Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — Recruiting goes digital during coronavirus shutdown
• The Wolfpacker — Premium chat: Answering subscribers’ questions
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts discusses season, recruiting class
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore De’Ante Green thrilled by NC State offer
• The Technician — Commentary: Coronavirus causing sports drought
• GoPack.com — Six straight: 2020 ACC men’s swimming and diving champions
Tweets Of The Day
NC State has now offered Santa Clara transfer guard Trey Wertz; BYU, Marquette and Xavier are the latest to place a call into the Carolina native, he tells @RivalsPortal @TheWolfpacker— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 25, 2020
No. 26 has been put in its rightful place. pic.twitter.com/OMaLC5y2PU— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 25, 2020
Chris Combs’ No. 26 at The Doak.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 25, 2020
Francis and Ryan Combs were able to be there with @Elliott_Avent as it was installed. pic.twitter.com/jV4OI4dTni
NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020
NC State showing love! #WPN— Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) March 26, 2020
🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/EDigA4grCD
I’ve coached in every D1 stadium in NC it’s not even close Carter-Finley Rocks! I’m looking forward to being on the home side this time!! #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/1iuJKs4Qk5— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 25, 2020
Staying up during this down time.— Malcolm Bell (@mdotbell_) March 25, 2020
Fine tuning w/ @PackFootball QB Devin Leary (@DevinLeary1)@UNDEFEATEDQBT pic.twitter.com/xqdk26BPNV
# big 🖐🏽 # big guard #wereallylivinglikethat pic.twitter.com/AkwC5NEFJX— Quincy hall (@canes_coach_Q) March 25, 2020
David Thompson 🔁 Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/zQMrzm097R— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 26, 2020
.@DevinLeary1 has always had a football in his hands.#PackPups pic.twitter.com/PoYGZ73jIH— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 26, 2020
Video Of The Day
.@BooCorrigan has helped our Pack navigate unprecedented circumstances over the past few weeks. A conversation with @JGravleySPORTS.#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/5bQlGqsifA— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 25, 2020
