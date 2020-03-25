News More News
Premium chat: Answering subscribers' questions

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

We opened up the message board for questions and got a wide variety:

• What are the rumors for the open assistant coaching position on the basketball staff?

• What's the latest scoop on the hoops roster entering the silly season?

• Who are names to watch in recruiting for both football and basketball?

• What will be the impact of the coronavirus on football this fall, recruiting and the NCAA investigation?

• What is the word on potential baseball stadium renovations?

And more.

To see the answers, click here to enter the premium Wolves' Den message board.

NC State Wolfpack basketball five-star signee Josh Hall.
Five-star signee Josh Hall will play a central role in the offseason for men's basketball. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

——

