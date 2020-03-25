News More News
Sophomore De'Ante Green thrilled by NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Sophomore power forward De'Ante Green called it a dream come true when NC State offered him a scholarship March 6.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder from Asheville, N.C., who attends Arden (N.C.) Christ School, had unofficially visited the Wolfpack for a football game last fall, and two basketball contests this winter.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School sophomore power forward De'Ante Green on March 6.
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School sophomore power forward De'Ante Green on March 6. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
