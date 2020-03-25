News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 25.

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Up-and-coming junior Bobby Pettiford

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Breaking down NC State recruiting targets

• The Wolfpacker — Carter Whitt to remain in his original 2021 class

• The Technician — With her season cut short, Aislinn Konig goes out an ACC champion, Wolfpack legend

• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle’s Night of Champions

