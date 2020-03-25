The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Up-and-coming junior Bobby Pettiford
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Breaking down NC State recruiting targets
• The Wolfpacker — Carter Whitt to remain in his original 2021 class
• The Technician — With her season cut short, Aislinn Konig goes out an ACC champion, Wolfpack legend
Tweets Of The Day
Excited to announce the signing of @Trippyyy_Manee CJ BRYCE to the #JCKFAM..CJ had a great career, topping it off averaging 13ppg, 6.3rpg, 2.1apg and 1.3spg..he was also invited to the prestigious @pit_basketball as one of the nation’s top senior prospects.#NBA #NCSTATE #JCK pic.twitter.com/3MW6gxQarY— Kev Martin (@AgentLyfe07) March 24, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣ Stephen Curry— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2020
vs
4️⃣ David Thompson
Let's get started: No. 1 Ralph Sampson vs. No. 8 T.J. Warren@UVAMensHoops | @RalphSampson50 | @PackMensBball | @TonyWarrenJr— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 24, 2020
Congratulations to Ebenezer Dowuona (@EB_1k ) on being named the 2019-2020 Co-Player Of The Year in Coweta County! #ProtectTheNest #GoGawks 🔴🔵🏀 @coachrome4 @ths_hawkssports cowetascore https://t.co/U26sZ18eH5— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) March 25, 2020
OFFER LIST‼️ (as of right now) BEYOND BLESSED to be given the ability to play this game that I love so deeply. Also thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout this process. More to come?? 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ @ScorpFootball pic.twitter.com/iTgVWJFsV7— Gunnar Greenwald❄️ (@gunnar_g23) March 24, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State!! #wolfpack @CoachGarrisonOL @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/7HKG8YabDQ— Weston Franklin (@wfranklin_2021) March 23, 2020
“Enjoy the Journey.”— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 23, 2020
Even while playing in the NFL, @TheNyNy7 is learning from his family.#ColtsLife | @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/1AlUQMCiCN
Top Moments of 2019-20: @MannyBat35 announces his presence as one of college basketball's premier shot blockers. Manny was the first freshman to lead the ACC in blocks in over 10 seasons and finished the season with 83 blocks, the most ever by an NC State freshman. pic.twitter.com/xOHYW3SSyd— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 24, 2020
It might have been a short season but these two definitely made a 💥 in the @SoftbalAmerica Top 100 rankings.— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 24, 2020
#83 - @1hrdrk
#97 - @Taty_Forbes pic.twitter.com/L7zCqw7hgY
