STEM — Few players in the state of North Carolina improved their "stock" like Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville junior point guard Bobby Pettiford.

Pettiford will be playing with NC State junior commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central and junior power forward target Dontrez Styles of Kinston (N.C.) High on CP3 traveling team, if the coronavirus scenarios break the right way.

What college coaches will see — he has offers from Virginia Tech, East Carolina and High Point — is a smooth operator. He showed that in a big showdown game at Stem (N.C.) Granville Central on Jan. 21. Pettiford went for 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and five turnovers in a 83-71 victory. He shot 9 of 12 from the field, 2 of 4 on three-pointers and 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.