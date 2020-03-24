The Wolfpacker podcast: Breaking down NC State's recruiting targets
The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal share their thoughts on where things stand in NC State basketball and football recruiting.
NC State has offered some new basketball recruiting targets, and have seen some rivals enter the fray on some key players.
The Wolfpack football program also has some local products, who are starting to get higher recruiting profiles.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
