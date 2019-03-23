The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at NCAA Championships
• The Wolfpacker — Freshman Travis Shaw already with impressive credentials
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Sophomore point guard Bobby Pettiford
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NCAA rematch with Maine good or bad for NC State?
• Winston-Salem Journal — All-Area Girls Basketball: Saniya Rivers turns into national star with terrific sophomore season
• Technician — Wolfpack to face Harvard in NIT round of 16
• Technician — Hansson, 200 medley relay team earn bronze at NCAAs Friday
• Technician — NC State baseball collects first ACC road win
• Technician — Hidlay earns All-American honors in NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Third-Seeded Wolfpack Opens NCAA Tournament at Home Saturday
• GoPack.com — #1 NC State Defeats Miami in First ACC Road Game, 6-3
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Claim Pair of Third-Place Finishes at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Hidlay Falls in NCAA Semifinals to Top Seed Nolf 3-2
• GoPack.com — #12 Pack Storms Past #25 Hurricanes
Tweets of the day
NC State yesterday with the fellas #WPN 🤘🏾🐺 @PackInsider @Coach_Merci @RivalsFriedman @MichaelClarkPP pic.twitter.com/3zn83hBtmH— Antonio Barber (@toniobarber11) March 23, 2019
👀 who stopped by to check us out tonight...#PackPro Joe Dunand, a 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ All-American and MLB Draft Pick #Pack9Family 🐺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Eih6hXmVHh— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 22, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/hcggzecCVq— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 23, 2019
Had a great time at NC State today! #WOLFPACK pic.twitter.com/JAxOtG6ttb— Elijah Green (@elijahgreen2121) March 23, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook