Projecting freshman football players is often difficult, but in short order, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive lineman Travis Shaw has made that task easy for college coaches.

Projecting basketball players at a young age is much easier, but Shaw isn’t your average freshman. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder bust on to the scene this past fall. NC State, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all offered him already.