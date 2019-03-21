2:36 p.m. — The No. 7 seed at 184 pounds, redshirt sophomore Nick Reenan (15-4), is up next on mat 5 (197-pound fifth-year senior Malik McDonald will follow immediately after). Reenan faces who many consider a dangerous 26 seed in Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State (25-5). Scoreless first period. Reenan nearly scored a takedown about one minute in, but couldn't complete the go-behind. Geer starts the second period on bottom, escapes and then gets a takedown before riding Reenan out. Geer will have 50 seconds of riding time entering the final period with a 3-0 lead. Reenan is going to have to dig deep to gut this one out. Reenan nearly starts the third with a takedown, but can't complete it and winds up giving up a counter takedown. That puts him in a 5-0 hole and Geer is now over a minute of riding time. 2:15 p.m. — 174-pound redshirt sophomore Daniel Bullard, the No. 23 seed with a record of 20-9 on the season, is now facing No. 10 seed of Mikey Labriola of Nebraska (26-6). Labriola beat Bullard 13-4 in the regular season, but as we saw from Bullard's brother regular-season results can become much closer — or even be reversed — at NCAAs. Bullard gets into a scramble and scores the first takedown. Top is his best position, so we'll see if he can get a turn. He can't and Labriola escapes, but Bullard was able to get 56 seconds of riding time before the period ended. Bullard starts the second on bottom and quickly escapes to make it 3-1. Midway through the period, Bullard is in deep on a shot, but he can't finish before they go out of bounds. Bullard is looking great, but gives up a takedown and it's 3-3 going into the final frame. Labriola escapes, so Bullard will need to find a way to score in the final 1:30ish. Instead, Labriola hits another takedown. Bullard scores a reversal to close the gap to 6-5 Labriola. Bullard gives up the escape and can't tally a final takedown, he drops to the consolations after a 7-5 loss, but if Bullard can continue to wrestle the way he just did, he'll be a dangerous guy and able to score some points in the consolation bracket. 1:43 p.m. — 165-pound redshirt sophomore Thomas Bullard, the No. 16 seed, is up now on mat 8, facing No. 17 seed Jonathan Viruet, who he beat 17-5 earlier this year in the dual.

Scoreless first period. Viruet starts the second on bottom and escapes, but that's all the scoring for the period. Bullard trails 1-0 entering the final frame, but escapes immediately and then gets in on a shot right away and finishes. That's good for a 3-1 lead. Viruet escapes, but Bullard hands on for the 3-2 victory. That's the NCAA Championships for you — a major decision in the regular season becomes a one-point match on the sport's biggest stage. Bullard faces No. 1 seed Alex Marinelli of Iowa (23-0) next in tonight's session.

Hear from Thomas Bullard on his opening win and having to come back tonight to face the top seed. #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/NXEg9qEVC8 — NC State Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 21, 2019

1:36 p.m. — 157-pound redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay is up now on mat 5. The returning NCAA finalist, who received the No. 5 seed after a 20-2 campaign, faces No. 28 seed Hunter Willits of Oregon State (19-8).

Hidlay strikes first with a takedown about 45 seconds in, and then adds a pair of near-fall points for the 4-0 lead. Hidlay rides out the rest of the period to add over two minutes of advantage time on top. The second period starts with Hidlay on bottom, but he gets a quick reversal before Willits escapes. Hidlay then adds a takedown on the edge of the mat for the 8-1 lead. Hidlay racks up adds a takedown and then turns his opponent for four back points. That makes it 14-1 with nearly four minutes of riding time. Hidlay forces a stall call for another point and opens his NCAA Tourney with a 16-1 technical fall victory. That is the Pack's first bonus point match of the day. His expected opponent, No. 12 seed Taleb Rahmani of Pitt — who Hidlay has beaten twice this year and five previous times in his career — was upset in round one, so Hidlay will face No. 21 seed Justin Thomas of Oklahoma (21-9) next. 1:10 p.m. — 149-pound fifth-year senior and former All-American Justin Oliver (18-5) is up now on mat 5. The Pack's No. 9 seed is facing No. 24 seed Corlandt Schuyler of Lehigh (14-9). Oliver fights off an early near-takedown, and then strikes with one of his own for the 2-0 lead. Schuyler escapes, then gets a takedown of his own. Oliver is out quickly, and then scores two for a takedown; that puts Oliver up 5-3. That's the count at the end of an action-packed first period. Oliver starts the second on bottom and escapes. Great counter attack from Oliver after another near-takedown, but he can't finish before they go out of bounds. Oliver leads 6-3 going into the final period. Schuyler escapes, but not before Oliver goes over a minute of riding time (which will be an addition point if he finishes with that). Schuyler ties it up with a takedown and gets the riding time under a minute. They go out of bounds and he lets Oliver up, which gives Oliver a 7-6 lead. Oliver scores a late takedown to ice the match and gets the riding time point for a 10-6 victory. He had to weather a few scares, but pulls it out and will face No. 8 seed Jarrett Degen of Iowa State (25-6) next. Also, The Open Mat caught up with 133-pounder Tariq Wilson after his first match:



12:50 p.m. — 141-pound Jamel Morris (22-3) is the higher seed in his first-round match, as the No. 14 seed taking on 19th-seeded Sa'Derian Perry of Old Dominion (23-8) now on mat 5. However, Perry was an All-American last year, placing eighth … but faced Jamel's twin Jamal earlier this year and lost 6-2. Perry strikes with a takedown about 10 seconds before the first-period buzzer. Morris trails 2-0 entering the second. Perry adds another takedown in the second for a 4-0 lead, and rides out the period. Perry chooses bottom to start the third period, and Morris forces two stall calls for his first point. However, that's all Morris can do and he falls 5-1 to drop to the consolation bracket. Morris will have a very winnable match up next, taking on the winner of No. 32 seed Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado (8-10) and No. 30 seed Nate Limmex of Purdue (18-15). He should be the better seed in his next few consolation matches.

12:40 p.m. — 133-pounder Tariq Wilson, one of the national darlings of the tournament last year after going from unseeded to the semifinals (where he took the eventual champion to OT) and and eventual third-place finisher is up on mat 6. The 11 seed, who is 14-3 on the year, will take on No. 22 seed Noah Gosner of Campbell (20-8). Gosner gets in on an early shot, but Wilson fights it off for no points. After a restart, Wilson is in on a shot and it's deep. He finishes for the match's opening takedown, and then rides his opponent out for the rest of the period. Wilson got ridden out the whole second period, but then he opens the third with another quick takedown for a 4-0 lead. Wilson returns the favor and rides for much of the final frame. He finishes with a 5-0 victory, thanks to 1:44 of riding time. Up next will be sixth-seeded Ethan Lizak, who gutted out a 3-1 win in round one over the No. 27 seed.

12:23 p.m. — 125-pounder Sean Fausz, seeded 14th, takes the mat on mat 3, wrestling against No. 19 seed Alex Mackall of Iowa State, who lost to Fausz' redshirting teammate Jakob Camacho earlier this year. Fausz is in on a shot early and finishes 30 seconds in for a 2-0 lead. Mackall reverses Fausz, then Fausz returns the favor to stay ahead 4-2. Fausz enters the second period with 1:52 of riding time. Fausz with a quick escape for a 5-2 lead, but that's it for second-period scoring. Fausz opens the third with a takedown off a re-shot, leads 7-2 and nearly has riding time locked up. He ends the match with over three minutes of riding time and secures the 8-2 victory. There was some concern about how Fausz would look in his first bout since he's so big and it's so close to weigh-ins, but he dominated and looked good, starting the Pack off with a victory. Up next will be defending champion Spencer Lee of Iowa, who is the No. 3 seed and 19-3 on the year after his opening-round win. 12:00 p.m. — Wrestling is starting, with the 10 pigtails first (NC State does not have any in the pig tails) before the first round begins with all nine Wolfpack wrestlers in action.