 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 22
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 07:50:27 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 22

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 22.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore and the Pack moved onto the second round. (NC State)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — De’Ante Green breaks down his top six

• The Wolfpacker — NC State advances to second round with 79-58 win over North Carolina A&T

• The Wolfpacker — Trent Hidlay second, NC State wrestling sixth at NCAAs … but ‘unsatisfied’

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s swimming comes in second at NCAA Championships

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State advances after strong second half to pull away from North Carolina A&T

• Winston-Salem Journal — Boyd has 18 points, top-seeded NC State beats NC A&T 79-58

• Technician — Women’s basketball defeats N.C. A&T in NCAA Tournament, advances to round of 32

• Technician — Pack women’s tennis pushes win streak to four matches after undefeated weekend

• Technician — Men’s golf continues momentum to secure second consecutive first-place finish

• Technician — Pack volleyball takes down Eagles in 3 sets, continues win streak

• Technician — Bullpen folds for NC State baseball as it gets swept by No. 7 Louisville

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack beats North Carolina A&T to move to NCAA Tournament second round

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack finishes as national runner-up for best NCAA placement in program history

• GoPack.com — Pack and Shipp win at Schenkel Invitational

• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle posts second-highest NCAA finish in history

• GoPack.com — Volleyball has second-straight sweep


