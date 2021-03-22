The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — De’Ante Green breaks down his top six
• The Wolfpacker — NC State advances to second round with 79-58 win over North Carolina A&T
• The Wolfpacker — Trent Hidlay second, NC State wrestling sixth at NCAAs … but ‘unsatisfied’
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s swimming comes in second at NCAA Championships
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State advances after strong second half to pull away from North Carolina A&T
• Winston-Salem Journal — Boyd has 18 points, top-seeded NC State beats NC A&T 79-58
• Technician — Women’s basketball defeats N.C. A&T in NCAA Tournament, advances to round of 32
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis pushes win streak to four matches after undefeated weekend
• Technician — Men’s golf continues momentum to secure second consecutive first-place finish
• Technician — Pack volleyball takes down Eagles in 3 sets, continues win streak
• Technician — Bullpen folds for NC State baseball as it gets swept by No. 7 Louisville
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack beats North Carolina A&T to move to NCAA Tournament second round
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack finishes as national runner-up for best NCAA placement in program history
• GoPack.com — Pack and Shipp win at Schenkel Invitational
• GoPack.com — @Packwrestle posts second-highest NCAA finish in history
• GoPack.com — Volleyball has second-straight sweep
Tweets Of The Day
Next up: Round of 32 😏#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/uacKDzldSn— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 22, 2021
Wes Moore says they will likely do a MRI on Kayla Jones to see the extent of her injury but it’s not an ACL injury or anything like that. Hoping with some ice and rest she’ll feel better.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 21, 2021
𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vQ8dPo58Cq— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 20, 2021
Murray State transfer Chico Carter (@ccarterjr3) tells me that UNC Charlotte, UAB, Georgia State, Georgia, NC State, UIC, Youngstown State, Boston College, among others have contacted him since entering the portal.— jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) March 21, 2021
Just as a sophomore this season he put up 12.7 PPG.
RT if you're tearing up 🥺❤️🐺#GoPack pic.twitter.com/cZ9FsxVNQN— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 21, 2021
Second in the NATION. Let that sink in. Remember when we were 8th in the ACC? It seems like a lifetime ago, but it was fewer than 10 years. Congrats for this stunning achievement!— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) March 21, 2021
Another team tournament win!— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) March 21, 2021
Back-to-back!! Our second tournament win in less than a week.
🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/XUANrIq741
'That was something I always wanted': NC State Icepack hockey team nails three-peat, defends title as ACCHL champions https://t.co/wEmuKmUcsH pic.twitter.com/REVAJJOQTs— FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) March 22, 2021
A HUGE congratulations to @emilyshepard24 on being named EAGL Gymnast of the Year!— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 21, 2021
SO proud of everything you've accomplished this season, Emily!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/VLIHSUuyxZ
Congratulations to Next Level Baseball N.C. Upperclass 2021 grad Brandon Hudson (NC State commit) on being selected as a @PerfectGameUSA Pre-Season All American! #NLB @nextlevelbb pic.twitter.com/63G2Ftllay— Next Level Baseball N.C. (@nextlevelbbnc) March 21, 2021
Video Of The Day
Dear Wrestling,— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 20, 2021
You showed me that self sufficiency is the greatest wealth of all, I alone am steering the ship to my own destiny.
-Hayden Hidlay, @PackWrestle #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/TGB5rtScTz
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook