NC State wrestling entered the NCAA Championships with its eyes set on bringing home a team trophy, which requires a top-four finish at the national tournament. The Wolfpack fell two spots shy of doing so, but the sixth-place showing still stands as the second-best in program history. The squad also tied its all-time best with four All-Americans. Despite some historic achievements, the Pack isn't satisfied by its performance (though it was thankful to get the opportunity to wrestle NCAAs, unlike last year). "One, it was an accomplishment to get here to finish this tournament out, being in a COVID year," head coach Pat Popolizio said. "That's a statement to our athletic department, athletes and all the people associated with making this happen.

NC State wrestling's four 2021 All-Americans (from left to right): Tariq Wilson, Hayden Hidlay, Trent Hidlay and Daniel Bullard (NC State Athletics)

"… As far as the tournament went, it's our second-highest finish in program history, but it feels unsatisfying. That's a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. We should be happy and excited for that, but we've raised the bar and expect a lot as a program now. "Getting four All-Americans at this tournament is not easy to do. Sometimes, it's a wild tournament. We could've used one or two more wins, or another guy punching through, and it could've helped us bring home a team trophy." Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay led the way, finishing second at his weight, and was joined on the podium with top-eight finishes from 141-pound fifth-year senior Tariq Wilson (third), 157-pounder fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay (fifth) and 174-pound fifth-year senior Daniel Bullard (seventh).

Trent Hidlay lost 3-2 in the finals, but a recurring theme from NC State’s stay in St. Louis was controversy. With time running out in the third period, Hidlay hit No. 1 Aaron Brooks with a shot near the edge, and then Brooks appeared to have grabbed the edge of the mat, which should have resulted in a point for Hidlay and tied up the match with about 14 seconds left. However, the technical violation was not called and Hidlay fell 3-2 in regulation. Regardless of the outcome, Hidlay still marks the sixth NCAA finalist in the last seven NCAA Championships under Popolizio, who is now in his ninth year at the helm. Prior to the coach's hiring, the NC State program — which dates back to mid-1920s — had a total of seven finalists. This year’s quartet of All-Americans also gives the Pack 16 top-eight NCAA placers in Popolizio’s tenure. Prior to his hiring, the Pack had 27 all-time All-Americans in its long history. Popolizio’s total would climb to 22 if counting all six that earned some level of All-America honors last season. Several other notable moments that happened at the event for NCSU: • The sixth-place finish ties as the fourth-best placement by an ACC team ever. Sixth or better in the final team standings had been done just six times prior by a league member (since 1952). Only three ACC teams ever have done better than sixth, including NC State in 2018 (tied for fourth). • This year marks the second top-10 finish under Popolizio, and the sixth overall for the program. The Pack was just one team point shy of tying for fifth place. • Wilson tweeted out this message after being called pinned (another of the controversial calls) with one second left in the first period of his semifinal match Friday night against No. 1 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa.

You have high points and low points in life, but what you do after you hit that low point will speak volumes about yourself . — Tariq Wilson (@Iamtariqwilson) March 20, 2021

After that, Wilson posted back-to-back major decision wins over top-10 seeds to secure crucial bonus points and his second third-place NCAA finish. The team couldn't have asked for much more than that. "It showed true character," Popolizio explained. "Tariq knew that team points were going to be extremely valuable and for him to go out there and dominate, put up points like that, it speaks volumes. They're all All-Americans [that Wilson is wrestling] at that point, so they're very impressive results." Wilson is the seventh three-time All-American in school history and just the fourth with multiple top-three placements (and only got three opportunities, instead of four, due to last year’s championships being canceled). • Speaking of multiple-time All-Americans, no wrestler in school history has earned the laurel more than Hayden Hidlay, the program’s first-ever four-time All-American. Hidlay was asked about the possibility before the NCAA Championships even started and said he considers two-time national champion Nick Gwiazdowski the program’s first four-time All-American, but Gwiazdowski's first All-America honor technically came at Binghamton before he transferred to NC State. The admiration between Hidlay and Gwiazdowski, who has gone on to win two medals at the World Championships, is a two-way street, despite Hidlay being a few years younger:

One of the guys I look up to. https://t.co/D83hXhbT3C — Nick Gwiazdowski (@NGWIZZZ) March 20, 2021