Trent Hidlay second, NC State wrestling sixth at NCAAs … but 'unsatisfied'
NC State wrestling entered the NCAA Championships with its eyes set on bringing home a team trophy, which requires a top-four finish at the national tournament.
The Wolfpack fell two spots shy of doing so, but the sixth-place showing still stands as the second-best in program history. The squad also tied its all-time best with four All-Americans.
Despite some historic achievements, the Pack isn't satisfied by its performance (though it was thankful to get the opportunity to wrestle NCAAs, unlike last year).
"One, it was an accomplishment to get here to finish this tournament out, being in a COVID year," head coach Pat Popolizio said. "That's a statement to our athletic department, athletes and all the people associated with making this happen.
"… As far as the tournament went, it's our second-highest finish in program history, but it feels unsatisfying. That's a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. We should be happy and excited for that, but we've raised the bar and expect a lot as a program now.
"Getting four All-Americans at this tournament is not easy to do. Sometimes, it's a wild tournament. We could've used one or two more wins, or another guy punching through, and it could've helped us bring home a team trophy."
Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay led the way, finishing second at his weight, and was joined on the podium with top-eight finishes from 141-pound fifth-year senior Tariq Wilson (third), 157-pounder fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay (fifth) and 174-pound fifth-year senior Daniel Bullard (seventh).
Trent Hidlay lost 3-2 in the finals, but a recurring theme from NC State’s stay in St. Louis was controversy.
With time running out in the third period, Hidlay hit No. 1 Aaron Brooks with a shot near the edge, and then Brooks appeared to have grabbed the edge of the mat, which should have resulted in a point for Hidlay and tied up the match with about 14 seconds left. However, the technical violation was not called and Hidlay fell 3-2 in regulation.
Regardless of the outcome, Hidlay still marks the sixth NCAA finalist in the last seven NCAA Championships under Popolizio, who is now in his ninth year at the helm. Prior to the coach's hiring, the NC State program — which dates back to mid-1920s — had a total of seven finalists.
This year’s quartet of All-Americans also gives the Pack 16 top-eight NCAA placers in Popolizio’s tenure. Prior to his hiring, the Pack had 27 all-time All-Americans in its long history. Popolizio’s total would climb to 22 if counting all six that earned some level of All-America honors last season.
Several other notable moments that happened at the event for NCSU:
• The sixth-place finish ties as the fourth-best placement by an ACC team ever. Sixth or better in the final team standings had been done just six times prior by a league member (since 1952).
Only three ACC teams ever have done better than sixth, including NC State in 2018 (tied for fourth).
• This year marks the second top-10 finish under Popolizio, and the sixth overall for the program. The Pack was just one team point shy of tying for fifth place.
• Wilson tweeted out this message after being called pinned (another of the controversial calls) with one second left in the first period of his semifinal match Friday night against No. 1 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa.
You have high points and low points in life, but what you do after you hit that low point will speak volumes about yourself .— Tariq Wilson (@Iamtariqwilson) March 20, 2021
After that, Wilson posted back-to-back major decision wins over top-10 seeds to secure crucial bonus points and his second third-place NCAA finish. The team couldn't have asked for much more than that.
"It showed true character," Popolizio explained. "Tariq knew that team points were going to be extremely valuable and for him to go out there and dominate, put up points like that, it speaks volumes. They're all All-Americans [that Wilson is wrestling] at that point, so they're very impressive results."
Wilson is the seventh three-time All-American in school history and just the fourth with multiple top-three placements (and only got three opportunities, instead of four, due to last year’s championships being canceled).
• Speaking of multiple-time All-Americans, no wrestler in school history has earned the laurel more than Hayden Hidlay, the program’s first-ever four-time All-American.
Hidlay was asked about the possibility before the NCAA Championships even started and said he considers two-time national champion Nick Gwiazdowski the program’s first four-time All-American, but Gwiazdowski's first All-America honor technically came at Binghamton before he transferred to NC State.
The admiration between Hidlay and Gwiazdowski, who has gone on to win two medals at the World Championships, is a two-way street, despite Hidlay being a few years younger:
One of the guys I look up to. https://t.co/D83hXhbT3C— Nick Gwiazdowski (@NGWIZZZ) March 20, 2021
Although he’s probably disappointed by this year’s fifth-place finish, Hidlay — who his coach has several times called the perfect team leader and captain — is on the Mount Rushmore of the Popolizio era at NC State and among the greatest wrestlers in program history. He never lost to an ACC opponent and this year became the league’s 10th four-time conference champion (fifth from NC State).
The fourth All-America honor was a true landmark for not just the individual but the team overall — it's hard to do anything for the first time at a program that has won eight individual NCAA championships.
Hidlay entered the event with just six career losses (against 87 wins), and Popolizio was impressed by how his star bounced back from back-to-back losses in the semifinals and consolation semifinals, something that had literally never happened before in his college career.
"Hayden was basically gutted [after his semifinals loss] — he came here to win a national title and knows he's good enough to do it," the coach explained. "Then, he has a letdown and hits rock bottom. You don't have much time to recover and mentally focus.
"He comes right back with another loss, and how many times has that guy lost in his career? He took those two losses back to back, but knew team points were on the line and other teams were nipping at our heels, and he goes out there and performs."
• Finally, Bullard won his first ACC title earlier this postseason and then added his first top-eight NCAA finish this weekend.
He is also the lone senior who has announced what he will be doing next year — and that will be moving on with life, despite the NCAA granting all winter athletes an extra season of eligibility. What a way to go out.
Hidlay was asked about the opportunity to return prior to the NCAA Championships, and said he's made his decision, and has told his family and coaches, but that he wished to keep it private at this time.
Wilson was asked on ESPN’s broadcast about it as well after taking third and said his choice to return was “still to be determined.”
A talented young roster is already in place and should have NC State back in the team trophy hunt next year. However, there will also be a target on the Pack's back, especially while defending its three straight league titles within the ACC, a six-team conference that just had four squads finish among the NCAA's top 16.
Popolizio may be able to supplement the expected roster with some repeat seniors who have already proven capable of doing big things on the sport's biggest stage, led by Hayden Hidlay and Wilson.
"We've got to regroup and start working for next year," the coach said. "I don't think many teams are going to rest and wait. We've got to get our young guys better and tougher."
If they convince some seniors to come back for one final run, that could be a significant bonus.
