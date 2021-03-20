Never before had the NC State women’s swimming and diving team won a NCAA title in a swimming race.

Never before had the women’s team finished on the podium as a team, which is a top four placement in the final standings.

All of that change in major ways this week at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Junior Sophie Hansson capped the meet for the Pack by winning her second individual title, capturing the crown in the 200 breaststroke a day after winning the 100-yard version of the race.

Hansson’s two championships were joined by sophomore Katharine Berkoff winning the title in the 100 backstroke on Friday, and relay wins in the 200 and 400 medleys, which featured both Hansson and Berkoff.