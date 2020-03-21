The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 21
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack play Houston for 1983 NCAA title on CBS Saturday afternoon
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — How to celebrate Labor Day weekend: Pack football, bourbon and the Derby
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Four-star junior forward Dontrez Styles
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com All-Area: Boys basketball (private/charter schools)
• GoPack.com — Get to Know: Cornerbacks Coach Brian Mitchell
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 64 - Reaction to the Cancellation of the NCAAs
Tweets of the day
A letter to our recruits from @StateCoachD#HTT pic.twitter.com/IXR23WyVD9— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 20, 2020
If the NBA doesn’t have the combine and/or team workouts, it’ll reward the organizations and the NBA exec that actually do their homework during the season. It’ll separate the guys who work from the guys that don’t.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 21, 2020
Hey Wolfpack fans I’ll be live tweeting today during the replay of the 83 national championship game on CBS at 2pm. #Cardiacpack @TheWolfpacker @PackPride @PackMensBball— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) March 21, 2020
On this day ...— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 21, 2020
Nick Gwiazdowski won his second straight NCAA title, claiming top honors at heavyweight at the 2015 NCAA Championships. Entering as the #1 seed, he downed Michigan's Coon in the finals to become the first wrestler in school history to win multiple NCAA titles. pic.twitter.com/WXXnnb2LP7
On this date (March 21) in 2015, Trevor Lacey scored 17 points and Abdul-Malik Abu and Lennard Freeman both had double-doubles as N.C. State stunned top-seeded Villanova 71-68 in an NCAA tournament second round game in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/pbkPKtY8hh— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) March 21, 2020
——
