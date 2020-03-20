The past week has been hard for sports fans. Not simply due to the mass cancellations of sporting events across the globe, but also because of the overnight change to daily life as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the American public to practice social distancing for the immediate and indefinite future. March has been a disappointment to say the least, but the mass postponements of professional sports has created what is quickly becoming (hopefully) an action-packed fall sports schedule. Although there is hope to have pro leagues like MLB and NBA return before the fall, college sports fans won’t be able to cheer on their schools until football season at the earliest. At least for now, NC State’s next scheduled sporting event is a Thursday night football season opener at Louisville on Sep. 3. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was recently rescheduled from its traditional date of the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sep. 5. While several spring and summer vacations have been canceled over the past week, Wolfpack fans have been presented a rare opportunity for an unforgettable sports weekend in Louisville on Labor Day weekend. In light of the increased anticipation for the arrival of college football season along with the new scheduled date for the Kentucky Derby, we called Mark Ennis, publisher of CardinalSports.com and host of the popular Louisville sports talk radio show The Drive, to give some local tips on how Wolfpack fans can make the most of an extended Labor Day weekend in Louisville.

Lodging

Even if fans don’t plan to stay the weekend for the Derby, it's advisable to lock in a place to stay soon before rooms are no longer available. “I would book whatever you can right now,” said Ennis. “The demand is really incredible. With the football game coming in that Thursday, it’s really going to be stretched.” The Kentucky Derby brings over 100,000 visitors to Louisville each year. The Derby takes place on Saturday, but many spectators will arrive days in advance. “In September, I think people are going to be dying to do stuff like this,” said Ennis. “I would expect the demand for all of this stuff to be kind of crazy as people sort of come out from under their rocks.” As for the best location to stay, book something close to the stadium or airport. The airport, Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are all within close proximity of each other, according to Ennis.

Derby Experience

The twin spires of Churchill Downs are an iconic sports scene. (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

The experience of the Derby-goer depends greatly on where their seat (or lack of) is located. According to Ennis, there’s more than one Derby. “Pick what kind of Derby you want to do first,” said Ennis “Are you going to want to be in the grandstands and wear suits, or are you going to be in the infield?” General admission tickets are the cheapest option and go for $75 per person until Aug. 23. These tickets give you access to the infield, where you can bring your own chair and watch the race from the world’s largest 4K video board. “The infield is a young man’s game,” said Ennis. “The infield is like Woodstock. It’s wild. It’s frantic, people are very drunk and partying. It can be messy, sometimes it can be muddy. For September, it’s going to be absurdly hot. “Dress comfortably. Be prepared, drink a lot of water, keep your head on a swivel. It’s a wild scene, it really is.” For those looking for less of a party-like atmosphere, the grandstands and boxes offer a swankier scene to drink mint juleps and take in the races. Grandstand tickets come with options for bleacher-style seats starting at $429 or stadium-style seats starting at $621. Box seats start at $540 per ticket, but are sold in groups of six. Here is a link for more information on tickets: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/2020

Other Places To Visit In Louisville