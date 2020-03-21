Leading the way for the Cougars is junior forward Michael Young , who is averaging 17.3 points per game, but Young is just one of four players, all at least 6-foot-7, averaging 13.8 points or better. Junior forward Clyde Drexler is considered a top NBA Draft prospect who could be playing his final game for the Cougars. The highlight-machine is averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

NC State is a decided underdog going into the matchup. No. 1-ranked Houston features a high-flying, athletic lineup that has become a national phenomenon dubbed “Phi Slama Jama.”

However, it may be sophomore center Hakeem Olajuwon who has the most upside. The 7-footer is averaging a double-double of 13.9 points and 11.4 boards and adding an astounding 5.1 blocks per game.

Houston has outscored teams by an average of 16.5 points per game this season and won 26 straight entering the title game, outracing No. 2 Louisville 94-81 in a thrilling Final Four showdown.

Whereas Houston has been rolling, the Cardiac Pack of NC State has been surviving and advancing. A series of close calls have propelled them to an ACC title and now a potential national championship. It defeated Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia by a combined 11 points to win the league tourney in Atlanta, including a seven-point overtime win over UNC.

It is possible that without its run in the ACC Tournament, NC State would not have been in the Big Dance. The Pack was 17-10 after ending the regular season with a 130-89 thumping of Wake Forest.

It took two overtimes to beat Pepperdine in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament followed by nail-biting, last-second wins over UNLV and Virginia. A lopsided 19-point win over Utah between the two one-point contests and a seven-point victory over a fellow Cinderella, Georgia, in the Final Four have been the only comfortable wins in its postseason.

NC State though has been buoyed by the return of senior guard Dereck Whittenburg, who is averaging 15.7 points per game and missed nearly two months after broking his foot in the Pack’s ACC home opener against then-No. 2 Virginia. The injury was originally thought to be potentially season-ending.

Fellow seniors Thurl Bailey, a likely high NBA Draft pick himself averaging 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Sidney Lowe, a steady, likely pro point guard contributing 10.1 points and 7.5 assists, add to NC State’s impressive senior corps.

Many prognosticators are doubting NC State’s chances. Head coach Jim Valvano quipped that his mother took Houston and gave eight points. The Washington Post’s Dave Kindred wrote that “Midnight Nears For NC State,” in a column which started with an opening line of:

“Trees will tap dance, elephants will drive at Indy and Orson Welles will skip lunch before North Carolina State finds a way to beat Houston in the NCAA’s college basketball championship game Monday night.”

NC State though has proven throughout the season that it is capable when fully healthy. The Pack enter the championship game with an impressive 7-6 record against ranked teams, including a pair of victories over top-five foes UNC and Virginia. UNLV was also ranked No. 6 when NC State topped the Rebels.

Odds are the Wolfpack will try to slow it down against “Phi Slama Jama.” Valvano has, with his usual humor, indicated that NC State wants to play a lower-scoring game. Valvano, though, has also been known for his surprises.

Will the Pack have a shocker in them? The nation can watch Saturday afternoon.