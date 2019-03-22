The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 21
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at NCAA Championships
• The Wolfpacker — Junior forward Josh Hall enters spring with recruiting momentum
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith in title game
• Technician — Hidlay advances to quarterfinals after first day of NCAA Championships
• Technician — Perry, Alons lead Wolfpack women at NCAAs Thursday
• Technician — Softball travels to Florida State for second ACC matchup
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 26: Nipped by the NET
• GoPack.com — Two All-American Relays, Pair of 50 Free A Finalists Highlight Pack’s Day at NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Third-Seeded Wolfpack Opens NCAA Tournament at Home Saturday
• GoPack.com — Hidlay Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals with Matching 16-1 Tech Falls
• GoPack.com — #1 NC State Set for First ACC Road Test at Miami This Weekend
• GoPack.com — Wes Moore Named a Finalist for 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year Award
Tweets of the day
A little-known fact for your acceptance speech, @wolfpackwes: Anne Naismith, great-grand daughter of Dr. James Naismith, graduated from @ncstate with a degree in @NCStateEngr (chemical). A Nyack, NY, native, she had never seen a college basketball game before coming to Raleigh. https://t.co/ttTJ343otM— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 22, 2019
NC State Signee Jada Boyd will Be participating in the Assist Women’s HS -American Game this Sat at Hermitage 5:00pm March 23th 2019 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/F4QJ6R8zEb— ASSIST (@ASAALLSTAR2014) March 20, 2019
After a great visit at NC State, I’m blessed to say I’ve received a scholarship offer! Huge thanks to @StateCoachD @coachdeskitch @CoachKurtRoper #GoPack pic.twitter.com/2i8FYq4uxe— Jake Rubley (@jake_rubley) March 21, 2019
NC State C Garrett Bradbury on Ryan Finley:— Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) March 21, 2019
"He’s my roommate. Ryan has unique attention to detail. That kid’s room, I never saw a single thing dirty in his room. Made his bed every single day…his diet, sleep habits, recovery habits…It was good for me to learn from and watch."
BREAKING: Avery Johnson, Alabama negotiating buyout. https://t.co/P5H9B2pq9O— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) March 22, 2019
Video of the day
——
