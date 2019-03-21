GREENBORO — It proved fitting that reclassed junior Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., capped his breakout winter by being named the Most Valuable Player at the Phenom Hoop Report Top 80 Camp on March 10.

Hall attended Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy his junior year, playing on the second team, and then made the move to Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep and reclassed to the class of 2020. He actually had his breakout performance by playing the Oak Hill national team Nov. 10, which helped get a nice bump in his recruitment.