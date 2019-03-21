Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 17:10:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Junior forward Josh Hall enters spring with recruiting momentum

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Uc0d8eg5bdbv77zrgpxo
Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep junior forward Josh Hall is ranked No. 139 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2020.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

GREENBORO — It proved fitting that reclassed junior Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., capped his breakout winter by being named the Most Valuable Player at the Phenom Hoop Report Top 80 Camp on March 10.

Hall attended Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy his junior year, playing on the second team, and then made the move to Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep and reclassed to the class of 2020. He actually had his breakout performance by playing the Oak Hill national team Nov. 10, which helped get a nice bump in his recruitment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}