• The Wolfpacker — Five themes for NC State men’s basketball offseason
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Former NC State players receive big paydays in free agency
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Reflecting on Pack sports post-coronavirus
• The Wolfpacker — Javon Bullard talks visits, coaches he’s connected with
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State baseball program to honor Chris Combs’ No. 26 jersey
• Technician — ACC officially cancels remainder of athletic activities
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack ends 2019-20 campaign ranked eighth in AP poll
Update: All athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year have been canceled. https://t.co/mABSIQSeEx— The ACC (@theACC) March 17, 2020
Colts are giving Philip Rivers a one-year, $25 million deal, per source. https://t.co/Nhdjuf1250— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
Our @AdamSchefter reports Philip Rivers is on his way to Indianapolis on a 1 year, $25 million deal. Rivers is 21-8 against the AFC South.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2020
Rivers has the most TD passes (397), pass yds (59,271) and wins (123) by any QB who has never started in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/781QLoiHlq
Philip Rivers is fired up! Here's what he told me about his new team. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JrSSeGnOul— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 17, 2020
Philip Rivers brings a different kind of trash talk than Colts fans are used to hearing from their QB 😂pic.twitter.com/3MgMu1lt5C— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2020
Philip Rivers and his A+ trash talk are headed to Indy 🎙😂— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 17, 2020
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/dqiNJJZpDl
Because of developments surrounding COVID-19, we won't hold our Spring Game on 4/4. We hope to plan a collaboration with @gigisraleigh at a later date.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 17, 2020
In the meantime, enjoy some of the fun we had w/ @StateCoachD, Sam, Elizabeth & Jack (aka The Hammer) a few weeks ago.#HTT pic.twitter.com/C9ko0BgTww
LEHIGH VALLEY SPORTS HALL OF FAME— Keith Groller (@KeithGroller) March 17, 2020
A former major leaguer, two local products who went on to coach at NC State, a legendary swimming coach and an 18-time champion tennis coach are among the 10 who will be inducted into the LV Sports Hall of Fame May 9.https://t.co/zt0sOLJonQ
For the 9th consecutive season, we've got at least three teams ranked in the final @AP_Top25 Poll!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 17, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/GdACAE8Glf pic.twitter.com/Qp7AhFP6pl
So humbled & honored that @NCStateBaseball is honoring my jersey. It was a privilege to play with some of my best friends & for one of my best friends @Elliott_Avent. Stay tuned for details on a special night to… pic.twitter.com/np5wVoSbCR— TeamChrisCombs (@TeamChrisCombs) March 17, 2020
16 electric seasons with the Chargers.— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
Philip Rivers starts a new chapter in Indy. pic.twitter.com/Eo6pD7cVO6
