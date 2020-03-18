The Coronavirus has pushed the offseason up by a few weeks, accelerating coaching staff changes and players finalizing their plans. NC State finished 20-12 overall and 10-10 in the ACC and appeared to be on its way to playing in the NCAA Tournament. Then everything came to a grinding half and postponements became cancellations. Here are five themes for the offseason that will help NC State avoid the bubble life next year.

NC State redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels will be counted upon to lead the Wolfpack next year. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Finalize coaching staff

NCSU assistant coach Takayo Siddle was hired this past week by North Carolina-Wilmington, where he had served in the same position under coach Kevin Keatts. Siddle is the second member of Keatts’ staff to get hired as a head coach, joining A.W. Hamilton, who was hired at Eastern Kentucky in the spring of 2018. NC State director of operations Travis Hackert could be following Siddle, getting a bump up to assistant coach. With two openings, the Wolfpack could shuffle people around. If both Roy Roberson and James Johnson take up assistant coaching jobs, then the Wolfpack, will just need to hire an assistant coach to recruit on the road. Siddle helped recruit in–state players, so that role will need to get filled. Johnson could fill it if asked, but Roberson has mostly recruited out of state prospects. Every coach Keatts has hired has been someone with a strong connection to him, whether they’ve coached in the past, played together in college, have played for him, or are long-time friends.

2. Wait for Josh Hall’s decision

Another year, another NBA Draft decision. NC State tried to land Rivals.com five-star class of 2018 shooting guard Anfernee Simons, but he picked the NBA and went in the first round to the Portland Trail Blazers. NCSU did sign point guard Jalen Lecque, who by-passed college and he surprisingly went undrafted. However, the Phoenix Suns gave him a four-year deal with the first two years guaranteed at $800,000 a year. Now, the Wolfpack are in a similar position in having signed Durham native Josh Hall of Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep. The Rivals.com No. 22-ranked prospect brings a sophisticated offensive arsenal at about 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. If the NBA gives Hall the go-ahead, odds are good he bypasses the college experience. The problem for NC State is most of the players hoping to transfer, could be making their decision before Hall does. NC State held on to the Lecque last year and it didn’t pan out.

3. Adjust to fluid recruiting calendars

College basketball as a whole has put off recruiting until April 15, and that can easily change. Coaches were supposed to hit the road for two weekends in April, starting April 19, but the events run by Nike, adidas and Under Armour, have all been canceled. At some point the coaches will get to watch the recruits and have them for unofficial and official visits. No one knows when that will happen, but when it does, it will be a shortened window and maybe take on some of the elements of speed dating. Maybe not as fast and furious as trying to land transfers this spring, but similar. NC State will have to rely more on evaluations made during the high school season than ever before. Some players that get offered will be off limited viewings. The good news is that the class of 2021 could be a smaller one, and Farmville (N.C.) Central High junior wing Terquavion Smith is already verbally committed. NC State might not have too many scholarships to fill.

4. Flip switch on emotions

Normally it isn’t that hard for the players to turn the corner and look forward to next year, but that will be put to the challenge. The returning players gave it their all for months and didn’t get to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Then add in the concept that the seniors could get another year of eligibility, and this could be a wild offseason. Junior guard Braxton Beverly played under duress this season with back issues, and some of the other players likely had minor little aches and pains. To not get a chance to play postseason ball, will sting for the players, but probably will end up more lasting for the coaches. At some point the Wolfpack will have to turn the page on something that doesn’t have any closure, and that’s not easy. NCSU will have at least eight newcomers, who will be hungry to make names for themselves, but a nice nucleus does return with rising fifth-year seniors Devon Daniels, a wing, and post player D.J. Funderburk.

5. Establish point guard of the future