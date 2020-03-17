The trio also take a look ahead into the offseason for the men's basketball team.

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal plus contributor Justin Williams share their thoughts on where things stand in the sports world, with an obvious primary focus on NC State, in the post-coronavirus outbreak world.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

