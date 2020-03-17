The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Wide receivers
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball to honor Chris Combs
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — A potentially banner spring for Wolfpack sports cancelled
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State student’s ‘One Shining Moment’ filled a void college basketball fans needed
Tweets Of The Day
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University pic.twitter.com/Vt3mPpxRyy— Jayden tate (@jayden_tate18) March 16, 2020
Juston Burris is going to the Panthers 2-yr, $8 million, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
The #Patriots with an interesting move: They are franchise tagging standout Joe Thuney. This allows them to keep him… or trade him.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
It doesn't sound like the Patriots intend to trade Joe Thuney. https://t.co/a1YyBhdQ4u pic.twitter.com/qosVQTR18d— NESN (@NESN) March 16, 2020
The #Colts have had discussions with free agent QB Philip Rivers, source said. And while nothing is done, he’s a clear target for Indy. We shall see if they can agree on the money.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
“I’d be shocked if Philip Rivers is not an Indianapolis Colt when this thing is all said and done.”— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 16, 2020
- @MoveTheSticks @nflnetwork
In response to COVID-19, the Wolfpack Club office will be closed to donors and visitors beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice. Wolfpack Club staff will continue to be available via phone and email. The health and safety of our Wolfpack Club family is a top priority. pic.twitter.com/FjfUHjSiTZ— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 16, 2020
Celebrating this #GirlDad who means so much to @ecunane_ and to us.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 16, 2020
Check out this amazing feature by @RaycomSports that gives a deeper look into the Cunane family's story and how they responded to adversity: pic.twitter.com/GGWFeRILNE
Excited to be able to honor a man whose impact goes far beyond NC State baseball.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 16, 2020
Details will be announced on the ceremony once finalized.
📰https://t.co/tzsKrYeJhz pic.twitter.com/KARquheNMf
Even the biggest rivals agree, when it comes to stopping COVID-19 we’ve got to be on the same team. pic.twitter.com/fsoRuYq3eL— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 16, 2020
Video Of The Day
