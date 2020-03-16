Combs’ number, 26, is the first to be honored by the program, while former head coach Sam Esposito’s number, 4, is the only one to be retired.

The ceremony was to be held April 17, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date is now to be determined. Details will be announced once they are finalized.

Combs was a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. He was selected in the 14th round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, but chose to come back for his senior season. That year he was a Second Team All-ACC selection and drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and played professionally for several years.



He currently ranks fifth in career home runs (42) and 10th in career runs batted in (159) at NC State.

In his final season with the Wolfpack (1997), which was head coach Elliott Avent’s first season at the helm of the program, Combs helped lead the squad to 13 ACC wins in a row, which remains the longest win streak in program history against conference opponents. The Pack also had a 14-game win streak, which at the time was the second-longest in program history.

“As great of a player as Chris Combs was, his contribution to NC State baseball goes well beyond statistics and accolades, and far beyond wins and losses,” said Avent. “He represents the best in human spirit, the best of what it means to wear an NC State baseball jersey, and it’s only fitting his number should be honored for everyone who steps into our ballpark to see.”

Following his professional baseball career, Combs worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years (2005-18). Last year, a scholarship endowment of $400,000 was made in his name to the Wolfpack Club.

In 2016, Combs was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and since then, he and his family have set out to find a cure. Combs and his wife, Gena, formed Team Chris Combs to raise awareness about ALS, and along the way, have raised more than $4,000,000 for targeted research.

Combs has made an impact on the Wolfpack community in many ways, and NC State has been at the forefront of almost every aspect in his life.

“From the time I was a small child, my life has revolved around NC State Athletics. From being a batboy to working at the Wolfpack Club, I have loved everything associated with this great university. One of the highlights of my life was my time as a student-athlete wearing the Wolfpack red and white,” said Combs. “NC State has always been home. I am truly humbled at the kind gesture of honoring my number, and am grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts to strike out ALS.”