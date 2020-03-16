NC State athletics was set up for a banner spring prior to the cancellation of the sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. How good? We take a look at the highlights of what could have been.

Women's Basketball

Head coach Wes Moore and NC State's women's basketball team was poised for a Final Four run. (The Associated Press)

In terms of March Madness, NC State’s women’s basketball team had the highest ceiling. After winning its first ACC title since 1991, the Pack was poised to be a two seed when the brackets were supposed to have been announced Monday evening. Using ESPN’s Charlie Creme last projected bracket, indeed NC State was the two seed in the Greenville, S.C., region. The Wolfpack proved its potential during the season, including a home win over Maryland, who was projected to be the top seed in the Fort Wayne, Ind., region by Creme. However, it could have been a tall order to make a Final Four run for one reason: South Carolina. The Gamecocks were a certain top seed for the Greenville region, and the nation’s top team has been rolling. It defeated No. 25 Arkansas and No. 9 Mississippi State by a combined 40 points en route to an SEC title, and it finished the year 32-1 overall.

Men's Basketball

Would Wolfpack men’s basketball have made the NCAA Tournament? Our calculus suggested yes, it was a fairly safe bet to have made the field as it stood when everything was cancelled. How well it would have done would have obviously been determined by the draw, and whether or not NC State was playing in Dayton, Ohio as part of the “first four” games or not.

Wrestling

Wrestling was well-positioned for a potential top-10 finish at the NCAA championships. Both of the Hidlay brothers, redshirt junior Hayden Hidlay and redshirt freshman Trent Hidlay, received draws that were potentially favorable for a run to the title match. The question was how many All-Americans (top eight finish) could have joined them? Redshirt freshman Jakob Camacho (125 pounds), redshirt junior Tariq Wilson (141 pounds) and much-improved sophomore Deonte Wilson (heavyweight) were realistic candidates. The Bullard twins, redshirt juniors Daniel (174 pounds) and Thomas (165 pounds) and redshirt freshman Jarrett Trombley (133 pounds) were all capable of winning matches as well. Had NC State been able to add a couple more All-Americans with the Hidlay brothers, the Wolfpack could have pushed for a top-five finish. Landing in the top four would have been a podium finish. The good news for wrestling, it did not have a senior on its roster and should have one of its best lineups ever next year.

Women's Swimming & Diving

This could have been a breakthrough for women’s swimming in the NCAA Championships. Twelve swimmers participating in 24 events had qualified, highlighted by sophomore Sophie Hansson, who was the top seed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke races in her pursuit to become NC State’s first individual female national champ. Numerous others were legitimate All-American contenders (top 16 finish). Based on seeding, junior Julia Poole (200 IM), sophomore Kylee Alons (50 free), senior Ky-lee Perry (50, 100 free), junior Kathleen Moore (400 IM), sophomore Emma Muzzy (400 IM and 200 back), junior Olivia Calegan (100 breaststroke) and freshman Kaharine Berkoff (100 and 200 back) were all strong candidates to score points in individual races, and that does not include the likely valuable relay points coming NC State’s way. The Pack was the top seed in the 400 medley relay and third seed in 200 medley. Based on psych sheets, NC State’s seeded points total would have been a fourth-place finish, a new school best. Like wrestling, the future looks very bright for women's swimming.

Men's Swimming & Diving

Men’s swimming won an ACC title and had a goal of a top-five finish at the NCAAs, but it might have been a challenge to get there. NC State had seven swimmers invited to nationals. Based on seeded points, NC State would have finished tied for eighth with Alabama, just one point behind Arizona State.

But NC State had some national title contenders, mainly senior Coleman Stewart, who was the top seed in the 100 back that he won as a sophomore. Stewart was also seeded fourth in the 100 fly and third in the 200 back. In addition, sophomore Nyls Korstanje was a likely All-American in the 50 and 100 free and potentially the 100 fly, while freshman Ross Dant was a good bet to be one in the 1650 free and perhaps 500 free. Junior Eric Knowles was seeded 13th in the 1650 free, and several were rated just outside the cutline for All-American (top 16) status: sophomore Zach Brown in the 200 fly, senior Noah Hensley in the 100 fly and junior Erge Gezmis in the 200 IM. SwimSwam.com made a projection that NC State would have scored higher than its seeding and finished fourth (for a fifth straight year) at the NCAA championships.

Gymnastics