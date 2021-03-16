The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State head coach Wes Moore talks No. 1 seed, NCAA Tournament Bubble
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore post-Selection Show
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women’s basketball makes history as a No. 1 seed
• The Wolfpacker — Cory Durden considered one of the nation’s top transfers
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s offensive line in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Daniel Joseph’s decision to return to NC State wasn’t a hard one
• The Wolfpacker — Shaw’s takeaways: Big Shots Tip-Off Classic with latest on DeAnte Green
• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 3 NC State gets top seed in NCAA Tournament
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State women get No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
• Winston-Salem Journal — A&T women’s basketball team gets its seed and opponent for NCAA Tournament – and it’s a familiar one
• Technician — Austin Murr proving his hot start last year with Pack baseball was no fluke
• Technician — NC State volleyball hosts Clemson, Boston College in final home matches
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball gets No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face North Carolina A&T
• Technician — Women’s cross country secures second place in NCAA Championships, men finish 23rd
• GoPack.com — NC State earns No. 1 seed for 2021 NCAA Tournament
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women claim second-place finish at NCAA Championships; men take home 23rd
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 79 – NCAA Championships Preview
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack finishes No. 3 in final Associated Press top 25
• GoPack.com — NC State earns 2021 EAGL regular-season title
Tweets Of The Day
SECOND PLACE FOR THE PACK!@hannahsteelman_ and @kelseychmiel both finish in the top 10 to lead the way for our highest finish since 2001! So proud to finish off the 2020 season this way 🤩#GoPack #PackXC pic.twitter.com/V4xM3UWFXc— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) March 15, 2021
Congrats, @wolfpackwes on earning @PackWomensBball's first ever No. 1 seed in the @ncaawbb tournament. What a great 79th birthday gift for his former boss #KayYow (b. March 14, 1942), who will always look down and smile on the Pack's accomplishments.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 16, 2021
NC State is a 1 seed for the first time in program history; the Wolfpack had been a 2 seed three times (1989-90-91) pic.twitter.com/pothpGYbWE— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 15, 2021
Why did NC State -- and not Texas A&M -- get a No. 1 seed?— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 16, 2021
Why did BYU get the final at-large spot?
Charlie Creme breaks down the bracket.https://t.co/aqG6Xzz6eA
May 16th ✈️ Raleigh counting the days..— Cory Durden (@king_durden35) March 16, 2021
Chiefs are giving former Pats’ OL Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million deal, per source. https://t.co/C3avhTePBj— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Wolfpack finished second to BYU in the women’s cross country national championship.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 15, 2021
The Elite 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eVEHsciAa9— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 16, 2021
SCHEDULE UPDATE - Tomorrow's game at Coastal Carolina has been canceled. https://t.co/4pjQAVF6Ts— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 15, 2021
BREAKING: Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller, sources told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2021
Video Of The Day
💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/BucFGE5gaH— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 15, 2021
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook