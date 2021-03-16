 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 16
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 07:49:36 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 16.



NC State Wolfpack women's cross country.
NC State women's cross country teams comes in second place at NCAA Championships. (NC State)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State head coach Wes Moore talks No. 1 seed, NCAA Tournament Bubble

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore post-Selection Show

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women’s basketball makes history as a No. 1 seed

• The Wolfpacker — Cory Durden considered one of the nation’s top transfers

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s offensive line in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Daniel Joseph’s decision to return to NC State wasn’t a hard one

• The Wolfpacker — Shaw’s takeaways: Big Shots Tip-Off Classic with latest on DeAnte Green

• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 3 NC State gets top seed in NCAA Tournament

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State women get No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

• Winston-Salem Journal — A&T women’s basketball team gets its seed and opponent for NCAA Tournament – and it’s a familiar one

• Technician — Austin Murr proving his hot start last year with Pack baseball was no fluke

• Technician — NC State volleyball hosts Clemson, Boston College in final home matches

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball gets No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face North Carolina A&T

• Technician — Women’s cross country secures second place in NCAA Championships, men finish 23rd

• GoPack.com — NC State earns No. 1 seed for 2021 NCAA Tournament

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women claim second-place finish at NCAA Championships; men take home 23rd

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 79 – NCAA Championships Preview

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack finishes No. 3 in final Associated Press top 25

• GoPack.com — NC State earns 2021 EAGL regular-season title

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}