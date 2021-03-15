 WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore post-Selection Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 20:20:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore post-Selection Show

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State women's basketball was selected as a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will face No. 16 seed North Carolina A&T on Sunday, March 21 on 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wolfpack's No. 1 seed is the first in program history.

Here is the video of head coach Wes Moore's press conference following the Selection Show Monday:

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Wes Moore
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore has led the Pack to back-to-back ACC Tournament titles. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}