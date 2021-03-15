WATCH: NC State head coach Wes Moore post-Selection Show
NC State women's basketball was selected as a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will face No. 16 seed North Carolina A&T on Sunday, March 21 on 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The Wolfpack's No. 1 seed is the first in program history.
Here is the video of head coach Wes Moore's press conference following the Selection Show Monday:
