1. Three offensive linemen started every game in 2020, but the only one to do so at the same position was redshirt junior center Grant Gibson. Based on the metrics of PFF, Gibson was also one of the best at his position in the country.

Gibson's grade for the season was 78.5, which among centers who played at least 100 snaps on offense was tops in the ACC and tied for 11th nationally. Overall, among the 865 offensive linemen, regardless of where they lined up, at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level that saw at least 100 snaps, Gibson's grade was tied for 89th best.

What was unique about Gibson however was he was the rare Wolfpack offensive lineman to do equally well in pass protection and run blocking last fall. He scored 80.8 in the former (best on the team and 10th among qualified centers nationally) and 80.1 on the latter (ninth amongst centers).

In six of the 12 games, Gibson scored above 70.0, and only once was his game grade below the 64.0 that is considered a passing score — a 57.1 during a home win over Florida State.

The one knock on Gibson: seven penalties. That was a team high and tied for sixth with centers across the country.