The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 11
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jakolbe Baldwin
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locked in for whatever opponent emerges at ACC Tourney
• The Wolfpacker — Julian Gray breaks down decision to commit to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — What to know about NC State’s matchup with Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC tournament needs to keep fans out. Basketball isn’t worth spreading coronavirus
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s NCAA tournament fate is in Markell Johnson’s hands. Can he deliver?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State in a familiar spot hoping for a different ending
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack finds good vibes in tourney preparation
• Burlington Times-News — College baseball roundup: East Carolina tops Elon; NC State, Duke lose in ninth innings
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC Insider: North Carolina, NC State face critical tests in second round
• Greensboro News & Record — NC State’s NCAA Tournament profile heading into the ACC Tournament in Greensboro
• Technician — NC State baseball drops mid-week home game against Charlotte 9-9
• Technician — Softball sweeps doubleheader behind post rain delay offensive explosion
• GoPack.com — Pack to face Pitt in ACC Tournament second round
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack athletics announces theme days for 2020 football season
• GoPack.com — Pack sweeps doubleheader against Norfolk State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack drops midweek contest to Charlotte
• GoPack.com — Shipp finishes in second; Pack in seventh at General Hackler
Tweets Of The Day
That would be very safe, I think. https://t.co/Y5DEunG4Na— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 10, 2020
Today's NC State bubble rooting guide— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 11, 2020
NCSU > Pitt
NEB > IND
Cal > Stanford
DePaul > Xavier
NC State opens as a 3 point favorite vs Pittsburgh— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 11, 2020
ACC statement on the status of the tournament: pic.twitter.com/MOsoc4jORv— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 10, 2020
Updated @accmbb tournament bracket with Pitt and UNC’s wins on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/UtYlZD2D5w— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 11, 2020
Manny Bates and A.J. Taylor in a two-man drill for NC State: pic.twitter.com/KlTaZAMhwM— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 10, 2020
👀 2 commits in 1 week from 2 big time playmakers got the offensive staff like .... #welcometothepack #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/jZCbtLotyZ— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) March 10, 2020
Homecoming, other theme days announced for 2020 season— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 10, 2020
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/uJD16RI6Cl#HTT pic.twitter.com/FthhxOMKgs
Movin' up again!— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) March 10, 2020
We've spent the last 5⃣ weeks in the top 10 of the Oracle/ITA rankings.
📰 https://t.co/ofWaiXWYTY#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/OTOqR61cs8
WHAT A PLAY @lomo__10!!! #SCtop10— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 10, 2020
💻 https://t.co/eS7PuVoRjU pic.twitter.com/rNQ1800Mcj
Video Of The Day
The video we know you've been waiting for.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 11, 2020
Feature Film: ACC CHAMPS.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/KT1nWXtAuJ
