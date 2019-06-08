The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 7
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: DL Davin Vann
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locks up local prospect Davin Vann
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: WR Stephen Gosnell
• Wilmington Star-News —All-Area Baseball: Blake Walston finishes career with storybook ending
• GoPack.com — Shanklin Earns All-America Honors on Third Day at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Tweets of the day
I want to say Thank you to my Mom, Dad, Gma,Gman,siblings,friends and coaches (all of them) and most importantly my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without them I would be nowhere. Thank you for all offers I received, with that being said, I am 100% committed to @PackFootball 🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/CJ9h2BNYRs— Davin Vann (@Davinvann1) June 8, 2019
Busy Thanksgiving Week at Barclays Center in 2019:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 7, 2019
MONDAY: Legends Classic (Auburn, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Richmond)
TUESDAY: Legends Classic
WEDNESDAY: Preseason NIT (Syracuse, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State)
THURSDAY: Memphis vs. NC State
FRIDAY: Preseason NIT
NC State makes top seven for Antonio Barber:https://t.co/asCVwWHcTD— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 7, 2019
NC State target Alex Atcavage on a visit to Raleigh. https://t.co/8Y546WaSDc— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 7, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook