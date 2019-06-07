Cary (N.C.) High senior defensive lineman Davin Vann brought his whole family to an unofficial visit to NC State on Friday, culminating in him become the Wolfpack’s ninth verbal commit.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Vann selected NC State over offers from Louisville, Akron, Army, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, UMass, Miami (Ohio) and Navy. NCSU co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings recruited Vann, and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick was active in making the short drive to Cary High this past month.

Vann becomes the second defensive lineman commit, joining Jaylen Smith of Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County, and he is the fifth verbal commit from the state of North Carolina.

Vann enjoyed a monster junior season, finishing with 79 tackles (49 solo), 13 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Vann, who has gained 53 pounds since his freshman year, played nose tackle, defensive end and standup outside linebacker in Cary’s scheme. He is projected at defensive tackle for the Wolfpack.



The NC State fan is also a force in the weight room, benching 330 pounds and squatting 475 pounds. He clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Nike event.

Vann finished second in the shot put (57 feet, 5.75 inches) at the NCHSAA 4A state meet in Greensboro on May 18. He was hoping to win the state title in the discus but ended up fouling. He has a personal record of 172-4, which he set March 21.

Boston College, Virginia Tech and Maryland were also showing interest, and he unofficially visited Louisville for the Cardinals’ spring game.