{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 17:37:03 -0500') }} football

NC State football commit analysis: DL Davin Vann

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
The Pack picked up its 10th verbal commitment in the 2019 class when athletic defensive tackle prospect Davin Vann picked NC State over an offer from Louisville among others.

Here is a commitment analysis on Vann.

