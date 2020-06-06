The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, June 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 90
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker
• Burlington Times-News — NC State begins process of returning athletes to campus
• Winston-Salem Journal — Empty seats because of social distancing likely during college football season
• The Virginian-Pilot — Cox defensive back Nate Evans commits to NC State
Tweets of the day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Had a great time!! @Coach_Merci thanks for being on the phone with us throughout the time! https://t.co/9Y5GU4o57U— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) June 6, 2020
The college football team with the largest social media following (IG+TW+FB) in each state. Alaska has no college football team. #smsports pic.twitter.com/umMSdKuwyR— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) June 5, 2020
Happy birthday to one of the best to ever put the horns on, @BigGame81! pic.twitter.com/2scMuNlJyn— Los Angeles Rams UK (@LARams_UK) June 5, 2020
NC State legends Torry Holt and Chucky Brown spotted at protest in front of governors mansion.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) June 5, 2020
Ben Broussard officially started on Monday. Help give him a warm welcome to our Wolfpack Club Family! pic.twitter.com/zL4OuD3DJV— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 5, 2020
Top 5👀🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/qp3ComQmhe— Kayla McPherson (@KaylaMcPherso20) June 5, 2020
N.C. State added to its class when the Wolfpack flipped ATH Nate Evans away from Tennessee earlier this week. @TheWolfpacker has the details: https://t.co/xwSYmKlz3I pic.twitter.com/BAImsgJIK1— Rivals (@Rivals) June 5, 2020
Unfortunately, this event has been postponed to a later date. Thank you. https://t.co/uYjxjvasKa— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) June 6, 2020
Big Announcement Coming Soon!!— Nathan Boerboom (@nateboom8) June 5, 2020
Video of the day
#TOGETHER #PackUnited 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9f9JkHe5v— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) June 5, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook