Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Friday, June 5 marked 90 days till NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night, road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made.

Career: Jackson played in eight games in 2019 as a true freshman. He missed one contest with an injury and another with strep throat. For the year he had eight tackles, including one for loss.

But it is highly anticipated that the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder will take on a significantly larger role for the Wolfpack in 2020. NC State must replace two starters on the defensive line, both of whom lined up on the outside of the 3-man front with junior Alim McNeill back in the middle.

Entering preseason camp, Jackson is one of the leading contenders to grab one of those spots.

Background: Jackson was one of the most heralded additions in a loaded in-state recruiting class for the Wolfpack in 2019. The product of Clayton (N.C.) High was a spirited recruitment that came down to NC State and South Carolina before he picked the Wolfpack.

He had been on NC State's radar since he was a sophomore at Clayton, and when his playing days for the Comets were over he made an appearance in the Under Armour All-American Game before enrolling early at NC State.

Fun Fact: Jackson is one of two former Clayton players at NC State, joining redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter.