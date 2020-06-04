The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, June 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts answers questions on race, return to campus
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next?
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: NC State building intriguing group of receivers
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 92
• Raleigh News & Observer — Dave Doeren adds four-star, in-state wide receiver to NC State football’s 2021 class
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC AD Bubba Cunningham discusses concerns with name, image, likeness rights
• Winston-Salem Journal — Kevin Thompson, who took Walkertown’s boys basketball program to new heights, is stepping down as head coach
• Technician — Top 5 moments from this year’s women’s tennis team
• Technician — NC State baseball’s Nick Swiney is ready for the 2020 MLB Draft
• GoPack.com — Jose Torres collects Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/9ZyG4DUT0W— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) June 3, 2020
#PackUnited #SayTheirName pic.twitter.com/xQfJrkWZk2— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) June 3, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/9bTxD3y1SH— Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay (@31_CoachFAL) June 4, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/TwLEZeMXVl— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) June 4, 2020
#packunited pic.twitter.com/yIQbeDHllX— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) June 3, 2020
We all need to STAND UP & educate as one against Racial Injustice. There is no place for hate in this world, but plenty of room for love & respect. #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/9QlU3BAmUM— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) June 1, 2020
#SayTheirName pic.twitter.com/iP73TESf1Y— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) June 3, 2020
I would like to announce my recruitment is open as of this point...thank you to the NC State staff and community for making a difference in my life 🖤please respect my decision.— ~🥋~ (@juvstheworld) June 4, 2020
#AGTG Blessed to receive an ACC offer from NC State🐺‼️@SkysTheLimitWR @CoachJacksonTPW @coachludlow pic.twitter.com/qKnHDO6Tu2— Kameron Allen🎒⚡️ (@kamallen02) June 3, 2020
March 16, 2019.— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) June 3, 2020
With two outs in the bottom of the 9th, @NCStateBaseball's Tyler McDonough singled up the middle to lift NC State to a 9-8 win against No. 1 Florida State. #WalkoffWednesday pic.twitter.com/Ue8aaU29Ce
Video Of The Day
#PackPro @TheNyNy7 reflects on his experience with Pack Football.#HTT pic.twitter.com/b6Xglv55jh— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 3, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook