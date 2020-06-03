After NC State football received the commitment of four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High on Tuesday afternoon, the natural question among the Wolfpack faithful would be: Who's next?

NC State has eight commitments thus far in Crowell, three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior as well, two-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High, three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High and three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.

