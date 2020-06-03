In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Wednesday, June 3 marked 92 days until NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Jakobi Meyers broke Torry Holt’s single-season reception record (88) with 92 receptions in 2018. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

92- Jakobi Meyers’ school record for single-season receptions

It was serendipitous when Meyers broke Torry Holt’s single-season reception record (88) with 92 receptions in 2018. When he first arrived in Raleigh, he wasn't supposed to be a wide receiver. Early on in his recruitment, he wasn’t even supposed to play for NC State. Originally listed as a two-star dual-threat quarterback in the 2015 class from Arabia Mountain High in Lithonia, Ga., the 6-foot, 174-pounder was verbally committed to Kent State early on his recruitment.

Considered a late bloomer out of high school, Meyers drew attention and, subsequently, scholarship offers from Power Five schools following a breakout senior season in which he threw for 1,562 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 481 yards and two scores. The Wolfpack were quick to offer Meyers after quarterback prospect Austin King de-committed from NC State in December 2014. The Pack ultimately won Meyers’ commitment despite late offers from other schools like Wake Forest and Florida. After redshirting his freshman season, the quarterback competed for the starting job against Ryan Finley and Jalan McClendon but finished behind the two on the depth chart entering 2016.

Meyers competed for the starting quarterback job against Ryan Finley and Jalan McClendon in 2016. (Ken Martin)

History may prove his failure to win the starting job as a blessing in a disguise. Meyers transitioned to wide receiver and caught 13 receptions for 158 yards in seven games as a redshirt freshman. He then made a big leap in 2017 as a regular starter and caught 63 passes for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Meyers left NC State in style following the 2018 season in which he set the school record for receptions in a single year. He finished the year with 92 receptions for 1,047 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Meyers went on to sign with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and finished fourth in receptions for the team last season.