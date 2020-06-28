TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 28

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 28.
Headlines
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
There’s young talent in the program, but the years NC State expects to be back at a high level are the 2021 and ’22 seasons. https://t.co/nP6xOevnv1— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) June 27, 2020
To see @thedevanboykin and @TheCamHayes together at NC Srate is amazing. We are neighbors, friends, family,AAU basketball teammates and now WE RUN WITH THE PACK. @PackFootball@PackMensBball @gsosports @bhallwfmy @HPEmichael @PackInsider @PackPride @MarcusRichmond0 pic.twitter.com/Kkt4dVK2TM— Coach Johnny Boykin (@CoachBoykin) June 27, 2020
Manning says that Pitt, NC State, Missouri, Ohio State and Maryland have been in contact the most. https://t.co/6ymM0U9sZt— Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) June 27, 2020
FINAL 3....#GoHokies 🦃🦃#HailWV 🔵🟡#1Pack1Goal 🐺🩸 pic.twitter.com/zF2wckMXy9— isietute (@isietute) June 27, 2020
I’ve made my decision— Myzel Williams (@WilliamsMyzel) June 27, 2020
.@ThePrincetonRev ranked NC State as the No. 10 best undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the U.S. See how @NCStateENT guides young businesses to success: https://t.co/URWRslMtwJ #ThinkAndDo pic.twitter.com/WVVGrMyetA— NC State University (@NCState) June 28, 2020
9 years ago NC State legend Lorenzo Charles died at 47 while driving a bus. The NCAA has made millions licensing the footage of his last second dunk that beat Houston. Not to mention part of why the NCAA makes billions off the tourney. pic.twitter.com/5EnqgmbNqw— Your Canadian GirlFriend (@YourCanadianGF) June 27, 2020
NC State commit @Tgetsbuckss23 went off on this one🔥https://t.co/DtgK99BCwr— Laieke Abebe (@StrikaNation24_) June 27, 2020
Wrestling Roundtable with Matt O’Rourke - Episode 3: Kellen Devlin, Amherst HS, NC State alumnus @Matt_ORourke1 @wnywrestling @babydev103 @AmherstTigers1 @AmherstAmbush @dsbauer1971 @PackWrestle @C_Edwards15 @NCState @PackAthletics https://t.co/CvHjCCUTPy pic.twitter.com/aqNfYBYpEv— WNY Athletics (@WNYAthletics) June 28, 2020
Video Of The Day
Working on the basics & resharpening the tools. This long break away from our players helps me understand that time is a resource that is non-renewable & we can never make up for loss time. All we can do is evaluate and relay the foundation from the beginning in order to develop. pic.twitter.com/8rQrZ3itFj— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) June 27, 2020