 NC State Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 08:48:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolfpack football recruiting week in review

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

Safety Sean Brown from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., became NC State Wolfpack football's 12th verbal commitment.
Safety Sean Brown from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., became NC State's 12th verbal commitment. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Safety board changes

The week started off on a good note for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting, as safety Sean Brown from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., announced his verbal commitment on Father’s Day. You can read some of The Wolfpacker’s coverage of Brown’s decision below:

NC State Wolfpack football commitment analysis: DB Sean Brown

Social media reaction: Sean Brown commits to NC State

Q&A with NC State commit safety Sean Brown

However, Brown will not be the last safety in the 2021 class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}