Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.
Safety board changes
The week started off on a good note for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting, as safety Sean Brown from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., announced his verbal commitment on Father’s Day. You can read some of The Wolfpacker’s coverage of Brown’s decision below:
NC State Wolfpack football commitment analysis: DB Sean Brown
Social media reaction: Sean Brown commits to NC State
Q&A with NC State commit safety Sean Brown
However, Brown will not be the last safety in the 2021 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news