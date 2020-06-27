Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Career: NC State starting right tackle Justin Witt enters his redshirt senior season in 2020 as one of the most experienced players to return to the offensive line.

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2016, Witt started in his first career college game in the 2017 season opener against South Carolina. The 6-6, 310-pound tackle played in four total games that season before becoming a regular starter in 2018.

Witt played the fourth-most snaps on the team for the Wolfpack as a redshirt sophomore and started in 11 of the 12 games. He ended the year with 28 knockdowns and only three allowed sacks in 800 snaps.

In 2019, Witt was the team's starting right tackle once again before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the Pack's fifth game. He underwent surgery in October and missed what little of spring practice was able to happen before COVID-19 shut down practices across the nation. The redshirt senior is expected to return to action sometime this summer.

Background: A three-star offensive tackle in the 2016 class out of Lincoln-Way West High in New Lenox, Ill., Witt was considered the No. 28 overall recruit in the state of Illinois according to Rivals.

The right tackle picked the Wolfpack over competing offers from Syracuse, California, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Northern Illinois.

Fun Fact: Witt played the most snaps of 2018 among all returning NC State players last season and has played in 1,241 snaps on the line for the Pack.