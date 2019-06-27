News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 07:06:55 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 27

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: DJ Funderburk

• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball prospectus: Hitting and fielding

• The Wolfpacker — Jayland Parker talks upcoming decision

• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball prospectus: Pitching

• Raleigh News & Observer — Beer and wine sales are now possible at college stadiums and arenas in North Carolina

• Raleigh News & Observer — How does ACC basketball shape up for 2020?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Lou Holtz reminisces on his time at NC State

• GoPack.com — Bojangles’ Mini-Pack and Select Individual Game Tickets on Sale


