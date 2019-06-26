

The College World Series is wrapping up this week. Powerhouse Vanderbilt and Cinderella Michigan are squaring off in a final showdown Wednesday night with the national title on the line. NC State once had aspirations of being in Omaha and was briefly the top-ranked team in the country, but instead it finished the year with a disappointing showing in the Greenville Regional. Earlier we had a breakdown of how the Pack shapes up heading into the offseason with its pitching. Here is a preview of the hitting and fielding.

What's back

Catcher Patrick Bailey is one of the top players in the country at his position. (Larry Blankenship/The Wolfpacker)

The Pack returns four mainstays in its lineup, led by sophomore Tyler McDonough and catcher Patrick Bailey. Bailey, who will be a rising junior, is a potential first-round pick in 2020 and hit .288 with 10 homers and 46 runs batted in. He had a .513 slugging percentage and .390 on-base percentage, and behind the plate he threw out 14 of 43 bases stealers while having only two passed balls. McDonough was a freshman All-American after hitting .320 in 250 at bats, including five homers. He had a .452 slugging percentage and .392 OBP mark, and he was the Pack’s most prolific base stealer with 10 (out of 12 attempts). He played much of the year in center but can also play second base. Outfielder Jonny Butler was a sophomore and in his first season in Raleigh after transferring in from a junior college hit a respectable .267 while batting leadoff. He belted three homers and was second on the team in drawing 42 walks, helping him post a healthy .378 OBP.

Junior Brad Debo spent much of the year being the designated hitter and as Bailey’s backup at catcher. He hit .242 with four homers and 39 RBI, and his 16 doubles are second most behind Bailey’s 17 among returning players. Debo was one of the few bats that hit well in the postseason, going 5 for 16 at the plate with a pair doubles and also drew four walks. Other players who saw extensive action included sophomore second baseman J.T. Jarrett, redshirt junior infielder Dillon Cooper, sophomore outfielders Devonte Brown and Terrell Tatum, sophomore infielder David Vazquez, freshman infielder Vojtech Mensik, freshman DH/catcher Luca Tresh and redshirt junior outfielder Lawson McArthur. Tresh showed promising power, hitting six home runs and two doubles among his 15 hits in his rookie season (a .522 slugging percentage). Brown hit a healthy .286 and boasted an impressive OBP of .397. Tatum adds speed on the base paths, stealing all six times he attempted. Mensik (.250 average with a couple of homers) and Vazquez (.231 with two homers) both battled injuries in the spring. Jarrett and Cooper are good defensive infielders who struggled a bit at the plate. Jarrett batted .228 while Cooper hit .229 a year ago.

What's gone

Senior first baseman Evan Edwards was a fourth round draft choice by the Miami Marlins. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State loses its two best hitters on an offense that at times, particularly in the postseason, struggled. First-round draft choice Will Wilson, a consensus All-American shortstop, hit .335 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. He crushed the ball with a .661 slugging percentage and also had a .425 OBP. In the field, he was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Senior first baseman Evan Edwards, who was picked in the fourth round by the Miami Marlins, was also an excellent fielder, perhaps the best at first base at NC State. At the plate, he hit .330 with 14 homers and a team-best 60 RBI. He also led the regulars with a .455 OBP thanks to his team-high 51 drawn walks. While those may be the only two noteworthy losses, they were also the heart of NC State’s order last year.

What's coming