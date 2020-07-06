 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 6
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 6

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 6.

Headlines


• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Seabrough twins

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Seabrough twins pick Pack

• Richmond Times-Dispatch — Teel: Coronavirus realities have schools worried about fall football

• Technician — Movie night: Top five baseball films

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

