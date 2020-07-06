TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 6

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Seabrough twins
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Seabrough twins pick Pack
• Richmond Times-Dispatch — Teel: Coronavirus realities have schools worried about fall football
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
What gives me HOPE? These 4 👇🏾 & many more of their peers. Serving, listening and learning from this group makes us all better. We are #PackUnited 🐺🐾 #GoPack https://t.co/FatoFOdtH5— Raymond Harrison Jr (@RaymondMackJr) July 5, 2020
July 5, 2020
Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back— South Side Hit Pen (@southsidehitpen) July 6, 2020
Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games. @BrettBallantini has the colorful quotes @SInowhttps://t.co/MJdPn9uj3f
I am very excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University! Big thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get here! #gopack @simmonscoach42 @JRudd_Scout @jakerobbins49 @PrepBaseballNC pic.twitter.com/u2uvnhglIl— Everette Harris (@EveretteHarri11) July 5, 2020
This upcoming week on @accnetwork. List below is the frequency of times each ACC team is shown.— Craig DeVault (@wolfvols) July 5, 2020
Packer and Durham 17
UNC 15
Duke 10
FSU 8
UVA 8
Clemson 7
GT 7
ND 6
Pitt 5
Syr 5
WF 5
Louisville 4
VT 4
NCSU 3
Miami 2
BC 2
Not a surprising distribution unfortunately.
Incoming FR Drew Fletcher has decided to go to Louisburg instead of coming to NC State in the fall i wish him the best of luck with his career and in life— NC State Baseball News (@Pack9News) July 6, 2020
Today in #Nats history —— The District Dugout (@DistrictDugout) July 6, 2020
July 5, 2018:
During a contest in which Miami blows a 9-0 lead, DC strikes for 14. This includes a 5-run 6th inning & two 4-run innings (5th & 7th). Trea Turner sets an MLB record for most RBI in a game by a leadoff hitter (8)
FINAL: Nats 14, Miami 12 pic.twitter.com/iR10lHcQFe
Video Of The Day
——
