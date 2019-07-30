The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: New quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper ready for competition
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: George McDonald likes depth at receiver for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: Wolfpack football scholarship situation
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Alpha Wolf Showcase notebook
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Network launches soon, but so far most in the Triangle won’t have access to it
• Greensboro News-Record — Lunch with Spencer and Jeff, Episode 46: Wes Durham, ACC Network broadcaster
• GoPack.com — Bennett to Compete at 2019 USA Diving Junior Nationals
• Technician — Five-star 2020 recruit Elle Sutphin reclassifies into 2019 class
Tweets of the day
Rivals150 forward Terrance Williams just committed to Georgetown, he tells @Rivals https://t.co/YevVSx80aj pic.twitter.com/2oEBrEci9S— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 30, 2019
.@WyndhamChamp @WyndhamTD Four final golfers into the 156-player field for 80th Wyndham Championship are Paul Peterson, Carter Page (N.C. State graduate), amateur John Lyras and Andy Pope. Monday qualifyier was held at @BermudaRunCC— John Dell (@johndellWSJ) July 29, 2019
Today's show...— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 30, 2019
-@DangeRussWilson (9:45am ET)
-@DavidSpade (11:25am ET)
Visit https://t.co/fl18vLxG3Z for more @brlive @AudienceSports @AudienceNetwork pic.twitter.com/rqwmERmc8O
Thank you and CJ is one heck of ball player! https://t.co/Ca3JjusMkZ— Chris_Corchiani (@Chris_Corchiani) July 30, 2019
Video of the day
Can @RickyPersonJr have another big performance against Florida State this year? 👀— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 30, 2019
2⃣5⃣ days until @ACCFootball!#1Pack1Goal🐺 | @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/8bKCjYSY60
——
