 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 29
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 29

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 29.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Madden ratings of former NC State football players

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 36

• The Wolfpacker — A review of NC State’s recruiting class of 2015: Top five storylines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of Absolute Baksetball

• Bearcat Report — Lawton nearing a decision

• Raleigh News & Observer — No weights, no problem. Wolfpack strength coach happy with progress after pandemic

• GoPack.com — ACC Network Takeover: Tuesday, August 4

• GoPack.com — Volleyball honored with UMSC/AVCA Team Academic Award

