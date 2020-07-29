TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 29

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Madden ratings of former NC State football players
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 36
• The Wolfpacker — A review of NC State’s recruiting class of 2015: Top five storylines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of Absolute Baksetball
• Bearcat Report — Lawton nearing a decision
• Raleigh News & Observer — No weights, no problem. Wolfpack strength coach happy with progress after pandemic
• GoPack.com — ACC Network Takeover: Tuesday, August 4
• GoPack.com — Volleyball honored with UMSC/AVCA Team Academic Award
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
ACC presidents not expected to make a decision Wednesday on league scheduling format & may wait another week as officials still discussing various scheduling options, sources told @Stadium. Also may wait for next NCAA Board of Governors meeting Aug. 4, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 28, 2020
It is still possible the ACC presidents could vote today. They might not, but can't count it out. Some presidents ready to act on advice of medical experts. Hesitancy from ADs b/c of NCAA uncertainty around fall championships. Bottom line: Nobody knows what will happen today.— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 29, 2020
Highlights from my convo w/ NCAA prez today: https://t.co/eM4ThITP7P— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 28, 2020
Is Torry Holt a Hall of Famer? 🤔 @BigGame81— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) July 28, 2020
🐏 7x Pro Bowler
🐏 Super Bowl XXXIV Champion
🐏 NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
🐏 1 of 2 players in NFL history with 6 straight 1,300+ receiving seasons (Julio Jones) pic.twitter.com/2wSw8ahh5I
Thayer Thomas can play:— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 28, 2020
WR ✅
Returner ✅
QB ✅
Outfielder ✅#GoPack | @PackFootball @thayerthomas1 pic.twitter.com/86OTGq4tlE
Blessed to receive a scholarship from NC state ❤️ @DemetricDWarren @FootballKowboy @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/Y49cI6EijG— John walker (@Johnwal60517678) July 28, 2020
8 years of hard work + dedicated student athletes in one box. This gives me teary eyes. pic.twitter.com/ufrmPW3YaU— Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) July 28, 2020
Thank you guys for having me ... https://t.co/dNGuklvdQl— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 28, 2020
Carlos Rodón went 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR, 40 of 71 pitches for strikes, with 10 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 29, 2020
Settled in after rough first inning, and walks—including some takes on 3-2 sliders—ended his fourth early.
White Sox need a big comeback to avoid 1-4
Video Of The Day
I firmly believe that understanding the details of the little things eventually allows big things to happen. Someone once said, “a little digested is better than a lot wasted”. #HTT #1Pack1Goal #BodyByThunder pic.twitter.com/H6o5BhcJzU— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) July 28, 2020
