Madden ratings of former NC State football players
Madden 21, a popular NFL video game, won't be released until Aug. 28 but the game's player ratings have already been revealed.
Every year, the game developers go through an elaborate process of film review to determine grades for individual players based on specific skillsets. The scores for overall grade or specific skills range from 0-100. For context, only five players in the league received an overall rating of 99.
While Madden's player rating system isn't perfect, it provides measurable data points from a third-party source to access a player's general skill level in today's NFL.
Here is how the 26 Pack Pros on NFL rosters fared with their ratings in Madden NFL 21:
Offense
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|Throw Power
|Speed
|
Russell Wilson
|
Seahawks
|
97
|
91
|
86
|
Philip Rivers
|
Colts
|
82
|
85
|
65
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
Colts
|
71
|
89
|
80
|
Mike Glennon
|
Jaguars
|
58
|
85
|
68
|
Ryan Finley
|
Bengals
|
55
|
84
|
80
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the second-highest rated quarterback in the game and is one of five to earn a rating higher than 90 overall.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers ranks No. 14 among signal-callers. His back-up, Jacoby Brissett, ranks fourth overall of the league's QB2s behind only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton.
|Players
|Team
|Overall
|Speed
|Catching
|
Nyheim Hines
|
Colts
|
75
|
93
|
68
|
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|
Packers
|
74
|
93
|
85
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
Steelers
|
72
|
88
|
73
|
Kelvin Harmon
|
Washington
|
71
|
87
|
86
|
Jakobi Meyers
|
Patriots
|
70
|
85
|
82
Indianapolis Colts running back and punt returner Nyheim Hines also received a 93 rating for acceleration, a 90 for agility and an 87 juke move. For kick returns, he was graded an 83.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back and former Wolfpack all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels earned an 88 for acceleration, an 85 for agility and a trucking rating of 76.
Jakobi Meyers, a second-year wide receiver and reserve quarterback option for the Patriots, was awarded a 91 for acceleration, an 88 for agility and, notably, a 74 for throwing power. He ranks No. 2 among wide receivers in the league for throwing power rating behind only Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|Run Block
|Pass Block
|
Joe Thuney
|
Patriots
|
85
|
84
|
86
|
Garrett Bradbury
|
Vikings
|
77
|
77
|
75
|
J.R. Sweezy
|
Cardinals
|
73
|
73
|
74
|
Will Richardson
|
Jaguars
|
63
|
65
|
69
New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney is ranked No. 5 overall among left guards. He received a 92 rating for awareness, an 88 for strength and a 92 for toughness.
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury was awarded an 89 for strength, an 86 for awareness and an 82 for acceleration.
Defense
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|Speed
|Strength
|
Bradley Chubb
|
Broncos
|
81
|
84
|
91
|
B.J. Hill
|
Giants
|
75
|
73
|
87
|
Germaine Pratt
|
Bengals
|
70
|
87
|
76
|
Justin Jones
|
Chargers
|
70
|
69
|
83
|
Kentavius Street
|
Washington
|
64
|
77
|
89
|
Larrell Murchison
|
Titans
|
63
|
71
|
86
|
James Smith-Williams
|
Washington
|
63
|
85
|
83
Not surprisingly, Denver Broncos outside linebacker and former Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb tops the list in overall rating as the only to score higher than 80.
Along with Chubb, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is the only other player on the list that's a projected starter according to PFF.
Chubb earned a 95 rating for toughness, an 87 for hit power and an 86 for pursuit.
Despite Washington football team rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams earning a modest overall rating as a rookie, he ties for No. 10 among defensive ends in speed rating along with Washington teammate and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young.
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|Speed
|Awareness
|
Josh Jones
|
Jaguars
|
69
|
92
|
70
|
Dontae Johnson
|
49ers
|
65
|
89
|
64
|
Juston Burris
|
Panthers
|
64
|
87
|
72
Specialists
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|Kick Power
|Accuracy
|
Stephen Hauschka
|
Bills
|
75
|
92
|
82
|
A.J. Cole
|
Raiders
|
66
|
88
|
70
——
