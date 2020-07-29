Madden 21, a popular NFL video game, won't be released until Aug. 28 but the game's player ratings have already been revealed. Every year, the game developers go through an elaborate process of film review to determine grades for individual players based on specific skillsets. The scores for overall grade or specific skills range from 0-100. For context, only five players in the league received an overall rating of 99. While Madden's player rating system isn't perfect, it provides measurable data points from a third-party source to access a player's general skill level in today's NFL. Here is how the 26 Pack Pros on NFL rosters fared with their ratings in Madden NFL 21:

Russell Wilson will be the second highest-rated quarterback in Madden NFL 21. (USA Today Sports)

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

Offense

Madden ratings of former NC State quarterbacks Player Team Overall Throw Power Speed Russell Wilson Seahawks 97 91 86 Philip Rivers Colts 82 85 65 Jacoby Brissett Colts 71 89 80 Mike Glennon Jaguars 58 85 68 Ryan Finley Bengals 55 84 80

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the second-highest rated quarterback in the game and is one of five to earn a rating higher than 90 overall. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers ranks No. 14 among signal-callers. His back-up, Jacoby Brissett, ranks fourth overall of the league's QB2s behind only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton.

Madden ratings of former NC State backs and receivers Players Team Overall Speed Catching Nyheim Hines Colts 75 93 68 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Packers 74 93 85 Jaylen Samuels Steelers 72 88 73 Kelvin Harmon Washington 71 87 86 Jakobi Meyers Patriots 70 85 82

Indianapolis Colts running back and punt returner Nyheim Hines also received a 93 rating for acceleration, a 90 for agility and an 87 juke move. For kick returns, he was graded an 83. Pittsburgh Steelers running back and former Wolfpack all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels earned an 88 for acceleration, an 85 for agility and a trucking rating of 76. Jakobi Meyers, a second-year wide receiver and reserve quarterback option for the Patriots, was awarded a 91 for acceleration, an 88 for agility and, notably, a 74 for throwing power. He ranks No. 2 among wide receivers in the league for throwing power rating behind only Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Madden ratings of former NC State offensive linemen Player Team Overall Run Block Pass Block Joe Thuney Patriots 85 84 86 Garrett Bradbury Vikings 77 77 75 J.R. Sweezy Cardinals 73 73 74 Will Richardson Jaguars 63 65 69

New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney is ranked No. 5 overall among left guards. He received a 92 rating for awareness, an 88 for strength and a 92 for toughness. Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury was awarded an 89 for strength, an 86 for awareness and an 82 for acceleration.

Defense

Madden ratings of former NC State defensive linemen and linebackers Player Team Overall Speed Strength Bradley Chubb Broncos 81 84 91 B.J. Hill Giants 75 73 87 Germaine Pratt Bengals 70 87 76 Justin Jones Chargers 70 69 83 Kentavius Street Washington 64 77 89 Larrell Murchison Titans 63 71 86 James Smith-Williams Washington 63 85 83

Not surprisingly, Denver Broncos outside linebacker and former Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb tops the list in overall rating as the only to score higher than 80. Along with Chubb, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is the only other player on the list that's a projected starter according to PFF. Chubb earned a 95 rating for toughness, an 87 for hit power and an 86 for pursuit. Despite Washington football team rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams earning a modest overall rating as a rookie, he ties for No. 10 among defensive ends in speed rating along with Washington teammate and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young.

Madden ratings of former NC State defensive backs Player Team Overall Speed Awareness Josh Jones Jaguars 69 92 70 Dontae Johnson 49ers 65 89 64 Juston Burris Panthers 64 87 72

Specialists