 Madden ratings of former NC State Wolfpack football players
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 07:40:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Madden ratings of former NC State football players

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Madden 21, a popular NFL video game, won't be released until Aug. 28 but the game's player ratings have already been revealed.

Every year, the game developers go through an elaborate process of film review to determine grades for individual players based on specific skillsets. The scores for overall grade or specific skills range from 0-100. For context, only five players in the league received an overall rating of 99.

While Madden's player rating system isn't perfect, it provides measurable data points from a third-party source to access a player's general skill level in today's NFL.

Here is how the 26 Pack Pros on NFL rosters fared with their ratings in Madden NFL 21:

NC State Wolfpack football Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson will be the second highest-rated quarterback in Madden NFL 21. (USA Today Sports)
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

Offense

Madden ratings of former NC State quarterbacks
Player Team Overall Throw Power Speed

Russell Wilson

Seahawks

97

91

86

Philip Rivers

Colts

82

85

65

Jacoby Brissett

Colts

71

89

80

Mike Glennon

Jaguars

58

85

68

Ryan Finley

Bengals

55

84

80

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the second-highest rated quarterback in the game and is one of five to earn a rating higher than 90 overall.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers ranks No. 14 among signal-callers. His back-up, Jacoby Brissett, ranks fourth overall of the league's QB2s behind only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton.

Madden ratings of former NC State backs and receivers
Players Team Overall  Speed  Catching

Nyheim Hines

Colts

75

93

68

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Packers

74

93

85

Jaylen Samuels

Steelers

72

88

73

Kelvin Harmon

Washington

71

87

86

Jakobi Meyers

Patriots

70

85

82

Indianapolis Colts running back and punt returner Nyheim Hines also received a 93 rating for acceleration, a 90 for agility and an 87 juke move. For kick returns, he was graded an 83.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back and former Wolfpack all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels earned an 88 for acceleration, an 85 for agility and a trucking rating of 76.

Jakobi Meyers, a second-year wide receiver and reserve quarterback option for the Patriots, was awarded a 91 for acceleration, an 88 for agility and, notably, a 74 for throwing power. He ranks No. 2 among wide receivers in the league for throwing power rating behind only Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Madden ratings of former NC State offensive linemen
Player Team Overall Run Block Pass Block

Joe Thuney

Patriots

85

84

86

Garrett Bradbury

Vikings

77

77

75

J.R. Sweezy

Cardinals

73

73

74

Will Richardson

Jaguars

63

65

69

New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney is ranked No. 5 overall among left guards. He received a 92 rating for awareness, an 88 for strength and a 92 for toughness.

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury was awarded an 89 for strength, an 86 for awareness and an 82 for acceleration.

Defense

Madden ratings of former NC State defensive linemen and linebackers
Player Team Overall Speed  Strength

Bradley Chubb

Broncos

81

84

91

B.J. Hill

Giants

75

73

87

Germaine Pratt

Bengals

70

87

76

Justin Jones

Chargers

70

69

83

Kentavius Street

Washington

64

77

89

Larrell Murchison

Titans

63

71

86

James Smith-Williams

Washington

63

85

83

Not surprisingly, Denver Broncos outside linebacker and former Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb tops the list in overall rating as the only to score higher than 80.

Along with Chubb, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is the only other player on the list that's a projected starter according to PFF.

Chubb earned a 95 rating for toughness, an 87 for hit power and an 86 for pursuit.

Despite Washington football team rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams earning a modest overall rating as a rookie, he ties for No. 10 among defensive ends in speed rating along with Washington teammate and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young.

Madden ratings of former NC State defensive backs
Player Team Overall  Speed Awareness

Josh Jones

Jaguars

69

92

70

Dontae Johnson

49ers

65

89

64

Juston Burris

Panthers

64

87

72

Specialists

Madden Ratings of former NC State specialists
Player  Team Overall Kick Power Accuracy

Stephen Hauschka

Bills

75

92

82

A.J. Cole

Raiders

66

88

70

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}