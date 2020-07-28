Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter welcome on national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball to the show to discuss everything in the NC State basketball recruiting world, including:

-Terquavion Smith's rising stock this summer

-Jaylon Gibson's future high ceiling as an incoming freshman

-Which member of the 2020 Pack class will make the most impact in year one

-Plus much more

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.