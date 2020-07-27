TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 27

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — A potential big week for NC State and college football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 38
• The Wolfpacker — Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill
Tweets Of The Day
I love the way Trea plays the game, always looks like he’s having a blast on the field and spreads that same energy to his teammates 😃— Justin Wilson (@the_jewilson) July 26, 2020
Glad I was able to work with and watch him tear it up in college at NC State 🐺 https://t.co/Z9cA7Qx8GS
Trea Turner HR off of Yankees righty Jonathan Loaisiga to take the lead 1-0.— Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats2) July 26, 2020
📸 by Sol Tucker for TalkNats pic.twitter.com/xjk4NJQPSo
Final #PhenomQCShowcase— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) July 26, 2020
Tea Marie Hoops 17U 82
- Terquavion Smith 16 Points
- Bobby Pettiford J. 15 Points
- De'Ante Green 15 Points
Lions 2.0 75
- Jaydin Spillman-Martin 20 Points
- Arrington Jones 15 Points
The trio of Bobby Pettiford, Terquavion Smith, and Breon Pass has been something special all weekend long. Put on a show each time at #PhenomQCShowcase @BobbyPettiford @PassBreon @Tgetsbuckss23— Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) July 26, 2020
You could say we’ve been working🤔 Josh Hall (@jay5mula) has officially been invited to the 2020 @NBA Combine @PROSPORTMG March ⏩July 📈 pic.twitter.com/LhaoyGInz3— Nathan Conley (@n1conley) July 27, 2020
It's an exciting day as I announce plans for my baseball & academic career. After much consideration, I can't pass up a dream to play in the ACC.I accepted an offer to pitch for NC State.I want to thank ALL coaches, teammates & friends that helped me get to this point. 🐺⚾️🐺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/U5adylEB7z— Dubscott27 (@Mark89595551) July 26, 2020
#NCcommits— PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) July 27, 2020
Congrats to 2021 LHP Win Scott (Ragsdale HS / @NCBASpikes ) on his commitment to @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/0UjQKacVUH
Big week with @PackWTennis back in action. Jaeda winning the CSC UTR Tennis Champs in Delaware beating Clarissa Hand (Northwestern) in the singles final and the mixed doubles. Anna & Adriana both into tomorrow’s singles semi-finals in the Raleigh ITA Summer Circuit event #GoPack pic.twitter.com/6hCYGLZD2E— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) July 26, 2020
Some numbers for ACC and regional schools reporting current COVID cases for athletes/staff— Marcus Shockley (@m_shockley) July 26, 2020
Clemson 53
UNC 37
E Carolina 27
The Citadel 13
Old Dominion 7
Western Carolina 7
Georgia T 6
NC State 5
NC A&T 5
Charlotte 5
Wake, Duke, VT not reporting https://t.co/lLcvm40EzJ
As Andrew Knizner graduates from the Cardinals Top 30 Prospects list, 25-year-old 2B Max Schrock enters: https://t.co/WpSSB1a4zx pic.twitter.com/eC9NcTj2Wi— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2020
Video Of The Day
Trea Turner's home run is today's @Ford Drive of the Game! pic.twitter.com/rtPveSOq4J— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 26, 2020
