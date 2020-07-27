 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 27
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 07:43:01 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 27.

Headlines

The Wolfpacker — A potential big week for NC State and college football

The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 38

• The Wolfpacker — Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}