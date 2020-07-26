 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State Wolfpack football: 38
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 21:09:05 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 38

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, July 26 marks 38 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
NC State Wolfpack football Terry Harvey
No. 14 Terry Harvey was a quarterback for NC State from 1991-1995

38— Career touchdowns thrown by NC State quarterback Terry Harvey (1991-1995)

Terry Harvey was an NC State quarterback from 1991-1995 and was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack.

His 38 career passing touchdowns ranks seventh all-time in the school record books behind notable past Pack quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Ryan Finley, Jamie Barnette and Jacoby Brissett.

He played in three games as a freshman in 1991 on a Wolfpack team that finished 9-3 and made an appearance to the Peach Bowl.

Harvey then took over as a starter in 1993 in former head coach Mike O'Cain's first season in Raleigh and would remain the Pack's starter through 1995. In 1994, the Wolfpack finished 9-3 overall as Peach Bowl champions and concluded the season ranked No. 17 in the national AP poll.

Over the four seasons in which he played, Harvey threw for 5,925 yards, a total that ranks sixth all-time in NC State history.

The former Pack quarterback was a two-sport athlete in college that also played baseball during his time in Raleigh and was later inducted into the NC State Baseball Hall of Fame.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}