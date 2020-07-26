The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 38
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 26 marks 38 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
38— Career touchdowns thrown by NC State quarterback Terry Harvey (1991-1995)
Terry Harvey was an NC State quarterback from 1991-1995 and was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack.
His 38 career passing touchdowns ranks seventh all-time in the school record books behind notable past Pack quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Ryan Finley, Jamie Barnette and Jacoby Brissett.
He played in three games as a freshman in 1991 on a Wolfpack team that finished 9-3 and made an appearance to the Peach Bowl.
Harvey then took over as a starter in 1993 in former head coach Mike O'Cain's first season in Raleigh and would remain the Pack's starter through 1995. In 1994, the Wolfpack finished 9-3 overall as Peach Bowl champions and concluded the season ranked No. 17 in the national AP poll.
Over the four seasons in which he played, Harvey threw for 5,925 yards, a total that ranks sixth all-time in NC State history.
The former Pack quarterback was a two-sport athlete in college that also played baseball during his time in Raleigh and was later inducted into the NC State Baseball Hall of Fame.
