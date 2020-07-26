NC State Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith continued to create buzz on the AAU summer circuit this weekend with his performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill (S.C.). The 6-foot-3 guard from Farmville (N.C.) entered this weekend's tournament following strong performances in recent weeks. Smith claimed MVP honors two weeks ago at an event in Myrtle Beach and finished second overall in scoring in last week's tournament in Rock Hill.

“Baby T” Terquavion Smith taking FLIGHT at #PhenomQCShowcase‼️ pic.twitter.com/evFqdR7Z34 — Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) July 24, 2020

Could these be the new top 1-2 players in the 2021 class?

Bobby Pettiford

Terquavion Smith#PhenomQCShowcase pic.twitter.com/TwdNOMq9kU — Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) July 25, 2020

Although Smith's AAU team, Tea Marie Hoops, dropped its first matchup of the event Friday night in a 77-76 lost, Smith kicked off his appearance in Rock Hill with a solid 15-point performance. On Saturday, the Pack commit led Tea Marie Hoops in scoring with 19 points in an 87-79 victory over Garner Road's 17U squad (highlights below). One analyst in attendance noted that Smith showed off his perimeter shooting ability in Saturday's matinee by taking -- and making -- shots from all over the floor.

2021 Terquavion SMith @Tgetsbuckss23 has been showing his range once again, knocking down three's from all over in this matchup #PhenomQCShowcase — Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) July 25, 2020

Tea Marie's backcourt of 6'1 '21 Bobby Pettiford (18P), 6'3 '21 Terquavion Smith (19P), and 6'1 '22 Breon Pass (16P) is a tremendous backcourt#PhenomQCShowcase — Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) July 25, 2020

Also making a strong impression this weekend was Smith's Tea Marie teammate and potential NC State target Breon Pass. Pass is a 6-foot point guard from Reidsville (N.C.) that has been offered a scholarship by both NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and football head coach Dave Doeren. Although the two-sport athlete is listed as a three-star athlete in football and is considered the No. 13 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals, the Reidsville native has recently announced that he intends to focus his athletic career on basketball. Over three games in 24 hours, Pass has averaged 16.6 points per game at the event while sharing the backcourt with two future ACC players in Smith and Louisville commit Bobby Pettiford.

I need for coaches to keep in touch with @PassBreon he been cooking 💯 — Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) July 25, 2020