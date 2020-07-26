 Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 08:41:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith continued to create buzz on the AAU summer circuit this weekend with his performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill (S.C.).

The 6-foot-3 guard from Farmville (N.C.) entered this weekend's tournament following strong performances in recent weeks. Smith claimed MVP honors two weeks ago at an event in Myrtle Beach and finished second overall in scoring in last week's tournament in Rock Hill.

Although Smith's AAU team, Tea Marie Hoops, dropped its first matchup of the event Friday night in a 77-76 lost, Smith kicked off his appearance in Rock Hill with a solid 15-point performance.

On Saturday, the Pack commit led Tea Marie Hoops in scoring with 19 points in an 87-79 victory over Garner Road's 17U squad (highlights below). One analyst in attendance noted that Smith showed off his perimeter shooting ability in Saturday's matinee by taking -- and making -- shots from all over the floor.

Also making a strong impression this weekend was Smith's Tea Marie teammate and potential NC State target Breon Pass.

Pass is a 6-foot point guard from Reidsville (N.C.) that has been offered a scholarship by both NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and football head coach Dave Doeren.

Although the two-sport athlete is listed as a three-star athlete in football and is considered the No. 13 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals, the Reidsville native has recently announced that he intends to focus his athletic career on basketball.

Over three games in 24 hours, Pass has averaged 16.6 points per game at the event while sharing the backcourt with two future ACC players in Smith and Louisville commit Bobby Pettiford.

——

