The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 27
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pheldarius Payne enjoyed family atmosphere at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DL Pheldarius Payne
• The Wolfpacker — Pheldarius Payne makes dream come true, picks NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Todd Goebbel has experienced group of tight ends
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men’s Soccer Completes Strong Signing Class for 2019
Tweets of the day
Alphawolf Red Light Friday Night!!! pic.twitter.com/n4jl7Av3tp— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) July 27, 2019
Five weeks from today @PackFootball returns. Over 34,000 season tickets sold ... For 17 straight years the Pack has had between 33-35k season tickets out with exception of 2016 when more inventory was available and had over 36k. Remarkable loyalty and support #WPN, thank you. pic.twitter.com/jCgydwmyGj— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) July 27, 2019
Had a blast at the alpha wolf event @PackFootball thanks for having me‼️‼️#WPN #1Pack1Goal #GoPack pic.twitter.com/q9rmkY64df— Jahvaree Ritzie #5️⃣ (@jahvaree) July 27, 2019
After a great showcase and talking to @CoachGoebbel @StateCoachD, I’m thankful to receive an offer from @PackFootball‼️🐺@ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @RecruitSPHS @RecruitGeorgia @cferdinand_21 pic.twitter.com/fCyRHDnZwY— MILES CAMPBELL (@Miles3campbell) July 27, 2019
Quashawn Cunningham competes in the first round of the 200m dash today at 2:58 p.m. ET and Gabriele Cunningham competes in the 100m dash semifinal at 4:04 p.m. ET!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) July 27, 2019
Live results: https://t.co/AkVNjErZGg pic.twitter.com/7AsfFkmPH6
Galarneau Risin’!!! Laval Risin’!!! Pack Risin’!!! https://t.co/40xSnRtcFR— NCSt10scoachKyle (@NCSt10sCoachKyl) July 27, 2019
Down to a top 10, top-30 guard Adam Miller is ready to cut his school list one last time with visits in mind (premium)https://t.co/j6AoIC1Bi5 pic.twitter.com/POuywGnST5— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 27, 2019
#PackProshttps://t.co/n8YnII1LKR— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 26, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook